Cooperation Dept, Goa Recruitment 2021 for Sr Marketing Inspector, Sr Auditor & Other Posts

Cooperation Dept Goa Recruitment 2021: Department of Cooperation, Office of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Marketing Officer, Senior Auditor/Senior Inspector/SRO, Junior Stenographer, Junior Auditor/Junior Inspector and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 9 April 2021

Cooperation Dept Goa Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sr. Marketing Inspector - 2 Posts

Sr. Auditor/Sr. Inspector/SRO - 22 Posts

Jr. Auditor/Jr. Inspector - 6 Posts

Jr. Stenographer - 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk - 22 Posts

Audit Assistant - 11 Posts

Grader Assessor - 4 Posts

Multitasking Staff - 7 Posts

Cooperation Dept Goa Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Marketing Inspector - Degree of a recognized University in Agricultural Science or Economics or Commerce as a subject or equivalent.

Jr. Auditor/Jr. Inspector -Graduate in Commerce or B.A with Economics.

Jr. Auditor/Jr. Inspector - Intermediate or equivalent from a recognized University or Board.

Jr. Stenographer - Higher Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education; Speed of 100 words per minute in Short Hand and 35 words per minute in typing.

Lower Division Clerk- Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board or Technical Education; Speed of 100 words per minute in Short Hand and 35 words per minute in typing.

Audit Assistant - XIIth Commerce or XIIth Arts with Economics, from recognized Board.

Grader Assessor -SSC or equivalent.

Multitasking Staff - Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognized Board/Institution. Or Passed Course conducted by Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification in relevant Trade, from a recognized institution.

Cooperation Dept Goa Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Not exceeding 45 years (relaxable for reserved vacancies and for Government Servants in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Government from time to time).

Cooperation Dept Goa Recruitment 2021 Salary

Sr. Marketing Inspector - Pay Matrix Level -6

Sr. Auditor/Sr. Inspector/SRO - Pay Matrix Level -5

Jr. Auditor/Jr. Inspector, Jr. Stenographer - Pay Matrix Level -4

Lower Division Clerk, Audit Assistant, Grader Assessor - Pay Matrix Level -2

Multitasking Staff - Pay Matrix Level -1

Download Cooperation Dept Goa Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Cooperation Dept Goa Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents in the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Government of Goa, “Sahakar Sankul”, 4th and 5th Floor, Panaji-Goa along with the documents latest by 9 April 2021. The interested candidates shall apply for the post by downloading the application form from the department website www.coopgoa.gov.in.