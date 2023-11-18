CRPF HCM Typing Test: Paragraph Type, Details, and Speed Required

CRPF HCM Typing Test details have been released. As per the latest update candidates required 35 and 30 words per minute speed for English and Hindi Language respectively with 10500 and 9000 key depressions per hour

CRPF HCM Typing Test: The Central Reserve Police Force will release the CRPF Head Constable Typing Test dates soon on the official website. The recruitment authority released the typing speed and marking scheme. The candidates required a typing speed of 35 and 30 words per minute speed for English and Hindi Language respectively with 10500 and 9000 key depressions per hour.

CRPF HCM Result 2023 was released on November 15, 2023. A total of 65,819 aspirants were declared successful in the computer-based test and are shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment, i.e. Skill Typing Test, which will be conducted at various centres of the CRPF.

The CRPF HCM Typing Test will be conducted/done only on computers. To be declared successful in this round, all the qualified candidates are advised to improve their typing speed and ensure that they meet the minimum typing requirements specified by the CRPF.

CRPF HCM Typing Test Overview

The CRPF Head Constable Typing Test is the second stage of the CRPF HCM selection process. Only the candidates who are declared qualified in the skill test will be shortlisted for the physical standard test and document verification. Here are the key highlights of the CRPF HCM Typing Test details shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Exam Conducting Body Central Reserve Police Force Post Name Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies 1315 Total Number of Qualified Candidates 65,819 Selection Process Computer Based Test, Skill Test, Physical Standard Test(PST), Documents verification and Medical Test. CRPF HCM Result 2023 November 15, 2023 CRPF HCM Typing Test Dates Out Soon Salary Rs 25500-Rs 81100 Job Location Anywhere in India

CRPF HCM Typing Test- Minimum Time and Speed Requirements

All the qualified candidates featured in the CRPF HCM Result 2023 PDF are called to appear in the further round, i.e. CRPF HCM Typing Test. The CRPF Head Constable Typing Test will be conducted/done only on computers. The recruitment centres will provide computers & keyboards for the purpose. Check the CRPF HCM Typing Test requirements shared below.

CRPF HCM Typing Test Details Language Minimum Speed Corresponding Key Depressions per hour English 35 words per minute 10,500 Hindi 30 words per minute 9,000

Note: 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi corresponding to 10500 key depressions per hour in English and 9000 key depressions per hour in Hindi with an average of 5 key depressions for each word on the computer.

CRPF HCM Typing Test Guidelines

All the aspirants shortlisted for the CRPF HCM Typing Test should remember certain guidelines and instructions before appearing in the skill test. Here are the CRPF Head Constable Typing Test Guidelines shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Candidates who have declared successful in the computer-based test will be shortlisted for the typing test.

The CRPF Skill test (typing) will be conducted/done only on computers.

The CRPF HCM Typing test will be qualifying, and no marks will be awarded for the typing test.

The CRPF Head Constable Typing Test in Hindi shall be conducted only on "Remington Gail Keylayout with MANGAL Font".

The format of "MANGAL font" will be available on the official website of CRPF.

Marking Scheme of CRPF HCM Typing Test

Here is the marking scheme of the CRPF HCM Typing Test shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Each error (including spelling mistake, omission of word/punctuation mark, repeated word, word varying from the test/actual passage, a word not in the passage, mixing-up of words, etc) will be considered a mistake.

Mistakes equaling 5% of the words in the passage typed by the candidate will be permitted. For each mistake beyond 5% of the permissible limit, 10 words will be subtracted/deducted from the total words typed by the candidate for assessing actual typing speed (For HCM only).

The CRPF HCM Typing Test will be conducted/done only on computers. Computers & keyboards for the purpose will be prescribed by the recruitment centres.

Mode/Procedure/ Method for conducting skill tests will be determined by the department.

No request for a re-test of the CRPF Head Constable Typing Test will be accepted/entertained.

Tips to Ace CRPF HCM Typing Test

Here are the top tips and tricks to ace the CRPF Head Constable Typing Test shared below for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming skill test.