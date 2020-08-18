CRPF Recruitment 2020: Interview for 69 Specialist MO Posts, Check Details Here

CRPF Recruitment 2020: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting Walk-in-Interview for the post of Medical Officer (MO)in CRPF Hospitals on Contractual Basis. The candidates eligible for the posts can attend walk-in-interview on 15 and 16 September 2020.

Interview Details

Date for walk-in-interview: 15 and 16 September 2020

Time - 9 AM

Venue : Composite Hospital, CRPF, GC, Rampur (U.P.), Composite Hospital, CRPF, GC, Guwahati (Assam), Composite Hospital, CRPF, GC, Hyderabad, Composite Hospital and CRPF, GC, Ranchi

CRPF Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 69 Posts

MO Salary:

Rs. 85,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF MO Recruitment 2020 ?

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in concerned specialty.

One and Half years experience after obtaining PG Degree.

Two and half years experience after obtaining PG Diploma

Age:

Below 70 years as on date of Walk-in-interview

Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to Apply for CRPF Microbiologist, Assistant Microbiologist, Laboratory Technician Posts 2020 ?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time and bring documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.) application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for & five passport size recent photographs. Interview will be followed by Medical Examination.