CRPF Admit Card 2023 For SI ASI Posts: Check Direct Link to Download

CRPF Admit Card 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon release the admit card for the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector on its official website-crpf.gov.in. Check the hall ticket download link here.

It is noted that CRPF will conduct the computer-based examination for the Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector posts on June 24/25, 2023. Candidates applying for these posts will have to appear in the written exam as per the selection process for these posts.

Candidates who will qualify in the computer-based examination will be able to appear in the further round including skill test/pet/pst and others as per the selection process.

CRPF SI ASI Admit Card 2023: Overview

Organisation Name Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Post Name Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector Exam Date June 24/25, 2023 Exam Mode Computer Based Test Mode Admit Card Download Link Click Here

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the homepage of the official website.

How to Download CRPF SI ASI Admit Card 2023?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector posts.