CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023: DV DME on 17 July, Check Download Link Updates

CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023 will be released soon on the official website. Detailed Medical Exams will be conducted for over 1.4 lakhs students. Candidates can check the exam dates and admit card updates in this article.

CRPF GD Medical Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting the medical exam from 17 July 2023 for the recruitment of GD Constable. Candidates who qualified in PST and PET can download CRPF GD Medical Admit Card, in due course of time, on the CRPF website i.e. crpf.gov.in. The same has been informed by CRPF in a notice available on its website.

CRPF GD Medical Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will be uploaded in due course of time. It is expected that the admit card link will be available tomorrow on the website of CRPF. The exam will be conducted for a total of 146292male and female candidates.

How to Download SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023 ?

Go to the official website of the CRPF - crpf.gov.in Click on ‘Download E-Admit card for DV/DME & RME events of CT(GD) Exam-2022 in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for qualified/ shortlisted candidates is scheduled from 17/06/2023 onwards’ Now login into your account Download SSC GD Constable Medical Admit Card

SSC GD Medical DV Round: List of Documents Required

At the time of DME, the following documents will be verified:

Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name and educational qualification. Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority. Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable. Certificate from serving defense personnel Undertaking in the format Caste Certificate (as applicable) Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims Nativity/ Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee

The recruitment is being done for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.