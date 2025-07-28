CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at apply-csbc.com, Download August 3 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Bihar Police Constable August 3 Admit Card 2025
Bihar Police Constable August 3 Admit Card 2025

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has activated the link to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 2025. The Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 has been released on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in, which can be downloaded by providing their registration number and password.

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID. Candidates who do not carry an admit card to the examination centre will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30 and August 3, 2025. Now the CSBC has released the admit card for the August 3, 2025 exam. The admit card contains the details such as registration number, roll number, category, photo, signature and examination centre details. A direct link is also provided below to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Active Link

CSBC has activated the link to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in for the August 3 exam. Candidates can download their hall ticket with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in for the August 3 exam. The admit card is an important document for exam day and the candidate's details as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Conducting Body

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)

Admit Release Date

July 28, 2025 (for August 3 exam)

Exam Dates

July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 & August 3, 2025

Admit Card Release

Phase-wise (7 days before each exam date)

Official Website

csbc.bihar.gov.in

Total Vacancies

19,838

Selection Process

Written Exam

PET/PST

Document Verification

Details Mentioned on CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the Bihar Constable Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The details mentioned in admit card are listed below

  • Name of Candidate
  • Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Photo, Signature of Candidate
  • Category of Candidate
  • Examination Centre Name and Address
  • Shift Timings
  • Reporting Time
  • Important Instructions

