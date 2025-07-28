CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at apply-csbc.com, Download August 3 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has activated the link to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 2025. The Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 has been released on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in, which can be downloaded by providing their registration number and password.

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID. Candidates who do not carry an admit card to the examination centre will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30 and August 3, 2025. Now the CSBC has released the admit card for the August 3, 2025 exam. The admit card contains the details such as registration number, roll number, category, photo, signature and examination centre details. A direct link is also provided below to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025.