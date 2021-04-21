CSBC Bihar Police Driver PET Admit Card on 25 April 2021 @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Physical Test Date Here

Bihar Police CSBC Driver PET Admit Card 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is going to release the admit card of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) the post of Constable Driver on 25 April 2021 on its website csbc.bih.nic.in under “Bihar Police” Tab. No admit card will be sent by post.

Bihar Police Driver PET will be conducted from 07 May 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh,Patna - 800002.

Candidates who would not able to download Bihar Police Driver PET Admit Card can collect their duplicate admit card from the office of CSBC, Bank Hoarding Road (near Sachivalaya Halt), Patna - 800001 between 10 AM and 5 PM on 04 May 2021 and 05 May 2021.

Candidates can also check their date and time of CSBC Driver PET on their CSBC Driver PET Admit Card. The candidates are required to bring their Bihar Police Driver Physical Admit Card along with important documents.

Bihar Police Physical Exam is qualifying in nature and there will be no marking. The candidates are required to participate in following activities:

Race

Long Jump

High Jump

Shot Put

Height Measure

Chest Measure etc.

CSBC had conducted Bihar Police Driver Written Exam on 03 January 2021 and the result was announced on 15 April 2021. A total of 8160 candidates are qualified to appear for Physical Round.

Bihar Police Driver Constable Recruitment is being done to fill up 1722 vacancies, against advertisement number 05/2019.

Bihar Police Driver PET Notice