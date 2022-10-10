CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 For Assistant & Junior Stenographer Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

CSIR CEERI has invited online application for the 15 Stenographer and Other posts on its official website. Check CSIR CEERI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani has published notifications for 15 Junior Secretariat Assistant & Junior Stenographer Posts in the Employment News October (08-14). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 October 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification like 10+2/XII or its equivalent with additional eligibility as mentioned in the nonfiction can apply for these posts.



Notification Details CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Advertisement No. 04/2022

Important Dates CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 October 2022

Vacancy Details CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Junior Secretariat Assistant (General)-07

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts)-02

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Stores & Purchase)-03

Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English)-03

Eligibility Criteria CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Secretariat Assistant (General/Finance & Accounts/Stores & Purchase)-10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English)-10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in Stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification, Salary, Skill test and others for the posts.

Pay Level, Pay Matrix CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Junior Secretariat Assistant (General/Finance & Accounts/Stores & Purchase): Pay Level 2 Rs. 19,900-63,200

Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English): Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100

Upper Age Limit CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

(As on 25.10.2022)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (General/Finance & Accounts/Stores & Purchase): 28 years

Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English): 27 years

Click Here for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through CSIR-CEERI website www.ceeri.res.in on or before 25 October 2022.





