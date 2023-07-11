CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Scientist Posts, Emoluments-Rs 1,07,339

CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023 Notification: CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi under Department of Science & Technology has invited online applications for the various Scientist posts in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.
CSIR CER Recruitment 2023: Notification Details
Advertisement No.02/2023
CSIR CER Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: July 31, 2023.
CSIR CER Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
There are total 18 posts are available for Scientist post in different disciplines. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts update.
Scientist-18
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Ph.D. (Submitted) in Chemistry / Chemical Sciences/Ph.D. (Submitted) in Physics / Physical Sciences/M.E. / M.Tech. in Chemical Engineering
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the post wise educational qualification.
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Initial Pay and level in Pay Matrix
Rs 67,700/-Level-11
Total Emoluments-Rs 1,07,339/-
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit not exceeding (as of 31.07.2023)
UR & EWS -32 years
UR(HH)-42 years
OBC -35 years
SC/ST -37 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023 PDF
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023:nHow To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.cecri.res.in.
Step 2: If you do not have a valid email id, he/she should create a new email id before apply online.
Step 3: The candidate has to register with his / her name, email-id and password.
Step 4: Submit separate Online Application form for each Post Code along with separate Application Fee thereof (if applicable).
Step 5: After successful registration, the candidate has to login using the credentials and fill up the Online application form.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.