CSIR CERI Scientist Jobs 2023 Apply For 18 Vacancies

CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Scientist Posts, Emoluments-Rs 1,07,339

CSIR CERI  has invited online applications for the 18 Scientist Posts on its official website. Check  CSIR CEERI  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.
 

CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023 Notification
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023 Notification

CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023 Notification: CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi under Department of Science & Technology has invited online applications for the various Scientist posts in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023.  
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023. 


CSIR CER  Recruitment 2023: Notification Details
Advertisement No.02/2023
 

CSIR CER  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 31, 2023.

  CSIR CER  Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are total 18 posts are available for Scientist post in different  disciplines. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts update. 

Scientist-18
 
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Ph.D. (Submitted) in Chemistry / Chemical Sciences/Ph.D. (Submitted) in Physics / Physical Sciences/M.E. / M.Tech. in Chemical Engineering
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the post wise educational qualification. 
 

Career Counseling

CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Initial Pay and level in Pay Matrix
Rs 67,700/-Level-11
 Total  Emoluments-Rs 1,07,339/-

CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit not exceeding (as of 31.07.2023)
UR & EWS -32 years
UR(HH)-42 years 
OBC -35 years 
SC/ST -37 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 
 
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
 
CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023:nHow To Apply 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.cecri.res.in.
Step 2: If you do not have a valid email id, he/she should create a new email id before apply online.
Step 3: The candidate has to register with his / her name, email-id and password.
Step 4:  Submit separate Online Application form for each Post Code along with separate Application Fee thereof (if applicable).
Step 5: After successful registration, the candidate has to login using the credentials and fill up the Online application form.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of online application is July 31, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023?

Ph.D. (Submitted) in Chemistry / Chemical Sciences/Ph.D. (Submitted) in Physics / Physical Sciences/M.E. / M.Tech. in Chemical Engineering.

What are the Jobs in CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023?

CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) has invited online applications for the various Scientist posts in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next