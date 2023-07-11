CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Scientist Posts, Emoluments-Rs 1,07,339

CSIR CERI has invited online applications for the 18 Scientist Posts on its official website. Check CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023 Notification: CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi under Department of Science & Technology has invited online applications for the various Scientist posts in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.



CSIR CER Recruitment 2023: Notification Details

Advertisement No.02/2023



CSIR CER Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 31, 2023.

CSIR CER Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are total 18 posts are available for Scientist post in different disciplines. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts update.

Scientist-18



CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Ph.D. (Submitted) in Chemistry / Chemical Sciences/Ph.D. (Submitted) in Physics / Physical Sciences/M.E. / M.Tech. in Chemical Engineering

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the post wise educational qualification.



CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Initial Pay and level in Pay Matrix

Rs 67,700/-Level-11

Total Emoluments-Rs 1,07,339/-

CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit not exceeding (as of 31.07.2023)

UR & EWS -32 years

UR(HH)-42 years

OBC -35 years

SC/ST -37 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.





CSIR CERI Recruitment 2023:nHow To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.cecri.res.in.

Step 2: If you do not have a valid email id, he/she should create a new email id before apply online.

Step 3: The candidate has to register with his / her name, email-id and password.

Step 4: Submit separate Online Application form for each Post Code along with separate Application Fee thereof (if applicable).

Step 5: After successful registration, the candidate has to login using the credentials and fill up the Online application form.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

