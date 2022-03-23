CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 77 Trade Apprentice Posts at nal.res.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bangalore has invited applications for the recruitment of 77 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2022.
Candidates having 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics with ITI pass in concerned trade can apply for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.
Notification Details for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Advertisement No. 4/2022
Important Dates for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 April 2022
Vacancy Details for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Trade Apprentice-77
Fitter-12
Turner-15
Electrician-18
Machinist-26
Mechanic(motor Vehicle)-3
Welder (Gas & Electric)-3
Eligibility Criteria for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Fitter-Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics. ITI pass certificate in fitter trade
Turner- Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics, ITI pass certificate in turner trade.
Electrician- Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics. ITI pass certificate in electrician trade.
Machinist-Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics. ITI pass certificate in machinist trade.
Mechanic(motor Vehicle)-Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with science and
mathematics. ITI pass certificate in mechanic (motor vehicle) trade.
Welder (Gas & Electric)-Passed 10th class / SSLC examination. ITI pass certificate in welder trade
CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
How to Apply for for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Check the process given below to apply for the above posts.
- First of all you will have to register in the web portal
- https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in for enrolment as apprentices.
- After registration, the candidate should have applied for apprenticeship training @CSIR- National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru on the portal.
- The application will not be accepted without registration in the above mentioned web portal and registration number may please be filled in the online application.
- Last date for submission of application form is 04 April 2022.