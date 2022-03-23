CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 77 Trade Apprentice Posts at nal.res.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR NAL has invited online application for the 77 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check CSIR NAL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bangalore has invited applications for the recruitment of 77 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2022.

Candidates having 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics with ITI pass in concerned trade can apply for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advertisement No. 4/2022

Important Dates for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 April 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Trade Apprentice-77

Fitter-12

Turner-15

Electrician-18

Machinist-26

Mechanic(motor Vehicle)-3

Welder (Gas & Electric)-3

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Fitter-Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics. ITI pass certificate in fitter trade

Turner- Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics, ITI pass certificate in turner trade.

Electrician- Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics. ITI pass certificate in electrician trade.

Machinist-Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with Science & mathematics. ITI pass certificate in machinist trade.

Mechanic(motor Vehicle)-Passed 10th class / SSLC examination with science and

mathematics. ITI pass certificate in mechanic (motor vehicle) trade.

Welder (Gas & Electric)-Passed 10th class / SSLC examination. ITI pass certificate in welder trade

How to Apply for for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Check the process given below to apply for the above posts.