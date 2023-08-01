CSIR UGC NET 2023 Official Cutoff Marks PDF OUT: Download Subjectwise CSIR NET Result, Final Merit List

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Official Cutoff PDF OUT : CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks have been released by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Download the subject-wise CSIR NET cut-off marks released for the JRF and Assistant Professor and download the final merit list PDF.

CSIR UGC NET Official Cutoff 2023 PDF OUT: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the CSIR UGC NET December 2022 and June 2023 cut-off marks for the Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor profile. Candidates can download the cut-off PDF file released by the council to know if they have qualified for the final merit list. The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 examination in computer-based test (CBT) for 5 subjects at 544 centres in 425 cities across the country.

Now, the final merit list has been released with the roll number of successful candidates. The candidates can check the same to know if they are eligible for getting the certificate. This year around 2.74 lakh candidates applied for the examination and around 2 lakh candidates appeared in the CSIR NET exam 2023.

CSIR UGC NET Official Cut-Off Marks 2023

The council has notified the subject-wise cut-off marks for all the subjects. These cut-off marks have been released for both categories, i.e. Assistant Professor or Lecturership and Junior Research Fellow (JRF).:

Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of Junior Research Fellowship/Lectureship/Assistant Professor in different disciplines in the Joint CSIR-UGC test for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Lectureship/Assistant Professor December-2022/June-2023 (merged cycle) Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 53.75 % 48.25 % 47.25 % 37.25 % 30.75 % 25.00 % 48.375 % 43.425 % 42.525 % 33.525 % 27.675 % 25.00 % Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Science 58.88 % 51.38 % 51.45 % 43.13 % 40.04 % 25.65 % 52.992 % 46.242 % 46.305 % 38.817 % 36.036 % 25.00 % Life Science* 98.9915884 97.0731467 96.4656402 91.9794382 86.1380294 75.8571048 97.3904275 94.8054503 93.7749028 88.1794481 81.3443849 75.8571048 Mathematical Science 54.13 % 47.50 % 46.00 % 35.88 % 28.25 % 25.38 % 48.717 % 42.75 % 41.40 % 32.292 % 25.425 % 25.00 % Physical Science 39.75 % 33.63 % 33.31 % 25.81 % 25 % 25.50 % 35.775 % 33.00 % 33.00 % 25.00 % 25.00 % 25.00 % Note: There is no separate cut-off for Part A, B & C. The cumulative marks of all parts are taken into consideration for the drawing of the merit list.

The date of declaration of Joint CSIR-UGC NET for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) Dec-22/June-2023 Exam is July 29, 2023.

Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree are eligible for Fellowship only as per the Clause 2.1.1 of the information bulletin.

Ranks are allotted first to all successful candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship as per the merit list of JRF and then the candidates are distributed between CSIR and UGC in the ratio of the number of fellowships shared between these two for each subject except Bachelor’s degree holder’s who are allocated to CSIR.

There is a minimum benchmark of 33 % for General, EWS & OBC categories and 25 % in respect of SC/ST and PwD categories for both fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor.

In case of any discrepancy, the criteria(s) mentioned in the information bulletin will be treated as final

* In the Life Science subject, the raw marks obtained have been normalized into NTA score/ percentile and results have been declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated. CSIR HRDG is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the result being published on the internet and reserves the right to rectify the error.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Final Merit List: PDF Download

The council has released the CSIR UGC NET result for both the profiles, Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow. The roll number of the successful candidates has been notified in a separate PDF that has been released. Candidates can check out the result to know about their selection status.

The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET December 2022 – June 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship was conducted by the National Testing Agency in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on June 6 to 8, 2023, in 5 Subjects at 544 Centres in 425 Cities across the country, as per below-mentioned details :

Date Shift Subject Registered Appeared June 6, 2023 Shift-1 Life Sciences 52,779 37,510 June 6, 2023 Shift -2 Life Sciences 52,699 40,658 June 7, 2023 Shift -1 Chemical Sciences 61,559 44,429 June 7, 2023 Shift -2 Mathematical Sciences 52,432 38,002 June 8, 2023 Shift -1 Physical Sciences 44,835 32,671 June 8, 2023 Shift -1 Earth Sciences 9,723 6,620 Total 2,74,027 1,99,890

CSIR UGC NET Cut-Off Marks Released: What’s Next?

Now, the UGC NET cut-off marks have been released. The candidates who have been named to the final merit list will now stand a chance to get the eligibility criteria. The council has notified that the fellowship shall be effective from January 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities will release the eligibility certificate in due course. The candidates can download the same to stand working as a Junior Research Fellow or Assistant Professor.

CSIR UGC NET Result Analysis 2023

Earlier, the council released the CISR UGC NET result statistics for all the candidates. The candidates can check out the subject-wise candidate distribution for both Junior Research Fellow and Lecturer & Assistant Professor in the table below.

Subjects JRF JRF (NET) 5658 Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) 4143 Total 9801

Note: Candidates who are qualified for JRF will also be eligible for Lectureship/Assistant Professor(NET) subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC.