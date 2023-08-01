CSIR UGC NET 2023 Official Cutoff Marks PDF OUT: Download Subjectwise CSIR NET Result, Final Merit List

CSIR UGC NET Official Cutoff 2023 PDF OUT: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the CSIR UGC NET December 2022 and June 2023 cut-off marks for the Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor profile. Candidates can download the cut-off PDF file released by the council to know if they have qualified for the final merit list. The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 examination in computer-based test (CBT) for 5 subjects at 544 centres in 425 cities across the country.
Now, the final merit list has been released with the roll number of successful candidates. The candidates can check the same to know if they are eligible for getting the certificate. This year around 2.74 lakh candidates applied for the examination and around 2 lakh candidates appeared in the CSIR NET exam 2023.
CSIR UGC NET Official Cut-Off Marks 2023
The council has notified the subject-wise cut-off marks for all the subjects. These cut-off marks have been released for both categories, i.e. Assistant Professor or Lecturership and Junior Research Fellow (JRF).:
|
Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of Junior Research Fellowship/Lectureship/Assistant Professor in different disciplines in the Joint CSIR-UGC test for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Lectureship/Assistant Professor December-2022/June-2023 (merged cycle)
|
Junior Research Fellowship (NET)
|
Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
53.75 %
|
48.25 %
|
47.25 %
|
37.25 %
|
30.75 %
|
25.00 %
|
48.375 %
|
43.425 %
|
42.525 %
|
33.525 %
|
27.675 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and
Planetary Science
|
58.88 %
|
51.38 %
|
51.45 %
|
43.13 %
|
40.04 %
|
25.65 %
|
52.992 %
|
46.242 %
|
46.305 %
|
38.817 %
|
36.036 %
|
25.00 %
|
Life
Science*
|
98.9915884
|
97.0731467
|
96.4656402
|
91.9794382
|
86.1380294
|
75.8571048
|
97.3904275
|
94.8054503
|
93.7749028
|
88.1794481
|
81.3443849
|
75.8571048
|
Mathematical
Science
|
54.13 %
|
47.50 %
|
46.00 %
|
35.88 %
|
28.25 %
|
25.38 %
|
48.717 %
|
42.75 %
|
41.40 %
|
32.292 %
|
25.425 %
|
25.00 %
|
Physical
Science
|
39.75 %
|
33.63 %
|
33.31 %
|
25.81 %
|
25 %
|
25.50 %
|
35.775 %
|
33.00 %
|
33.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
Note:
CSIR UGC NET 2023 Final Merit List: PDF Download
The council has released the CSIR UGC NET result for both the profiles, Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow. The roll number of the successful candidates has been notified in a separate PDF that has been released. Candidates can check out the result to know about their selection status.
The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET December 2022 – June 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship was conducted by the National Testing Agency in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on June 6 to 8, 2023, in 5 Subjects at 544 Centres in 425 Cities across the country, as per below-mentioned details :
|
Date
|
Shift
|
Subject
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
June 6, 2023
|
Shift-1
|
Life Sciences
|
52,779
|
37,510
|
June 6, 2023
|
Shift -2
|
Life Sciences
|
52,699
|
40,658
|
June 7, 2023
|
Shift -1
|
Chemical Sciences
|
61,559
|
44,429
|
June 7, 2023
|
Shift -2
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
52,432
|
38,002
|
June 8, 2023
|
Shift -1
|
Physical Sciences
|
44,835
|
32,671
|
June 8, 2023
|
Shift -1
|
Earth Sciences
|
9,723
|
6,620
|
Total
|
2,74,027
|
1,99,890
CSIR UGC NET Cut-Off Marks Released: What’s Next?
Now, the UGC NET cut-off marks have been released. The candidates who have been named to the final merit list will now stand a chance to get the eligibility criteria. The council has notified that the fellowship shall be effective from January 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities will release the eligibility certificate in due course. The candidates can download the same to stand working as a Junior Research Fellow or Assistant Professor.
CSIR UGC NET Result Analysis 2023
Earlier, the council released the CISR UGC NET result statistics for all the candidates. The candidates can check out the subject-wise candidate distribution for both Junior Research Fellow and Lecturer & Assistant Professor in the table below.
|
Subjects
|
JRF
|
JRF (NET)
|
5658
|
Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)
|
4143
|
Total
|
9801
Note: Candidates who are qualified for JRF will also be eligible for Lectureship/Assistant Professor(NET) subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC.