CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 429 AE/JE Post, Check Eligibility And Salary

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) has released the notification for the 429 AE/JE posts on the official website.

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) has invited online applications for 429 posts of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer on its official website. Out of total 429 vacancies, 377 are for Junior Engineer and 52 are available for Assistant Engineer. These positions are available in various disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Electronics and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 14, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be conducted branch/discipline wise posts, followed by document verification. Written exams will be conducted in 08 districts of the state which will be announced later.

You can check all the details including eligibility, selection process, age limit, how to apply, salary and others here.

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 14, 2023

Closing date of application: October 14, 2023

Correction in application form: October 15 to 17, 2023

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer

Electrical-52

Junior Engineer

Electrical-346

Mechanical-2

Civil-24

Electronics-5

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) Post Name AE/JE Vacancies 429 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Chhattisgarh Opening Date for Online Application September 14, 2023 Last Date for Online Application October 14, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 40 Yrs Official Website https://cspc.co.in/

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Engineer- Candidates should have B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engineering)/ A.M.I.E./ P.T.D.C. Four year degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering branch or equivalent.

Junior Engineer-Three year Diploma in Concerned Engineering branch or equivalent as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.01.2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Salary

Assistant Engineer- Rs.56100 - 144300/- Pay Matrix O-1

Junior Engineer-Rs. 35400 - 112400/- Pay Matrix S-8

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.