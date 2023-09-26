CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 429 AE/JE Post, Check Eligibility And Salary

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) has invited online applications for 429 posts of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer on its official website. Out of total 429 vacancies, 377 are for Junior Engineer and 52 are available for Assistant Engineer. These positions are available in various disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Electronics and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 14, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be conducted branch/discipline wise posts, followed by document verification. Written exams will be conducted in 08 districts of the state which will be announced later.
You can check all the details including eligibility, selection process, age limit, how to apply, salary and others here.
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: September 14, 2023
- Closing date of application: October 14, 2023
- Correction in application form: October 15 to 17, 2023
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Assistant Engineer
- Electrical-52
Junior Engineer
- Electrical-346
- Mechanical-2
- Civil-24
- Electronics-5
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL)
|Post Name
|AE/JE
|Vacancies
|429
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Chhattisgarh
|Opening Date for Online Application
|September 14, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|October 14, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|18 to 40 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://cspc.co.in/
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Assistant Engineer- Candidates should have B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engineering)/ A.M.I.E./ P.T.D.C. Four year degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering branch or equivalent.
Junior Engineer-Three year Diploma in Concerned Engineering branch or equivalent as mentioned in the notification.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.01.2023)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 40 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023: Salary
- Assistant Engineer- Rs.56100 - 144300/- Pay Matrix O-1
- Junior Engineer-Rs. 35400 - 112400/- Pay Matrix S-8
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF-AE
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF-JE
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts
CSPTCL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link CSPTCL AE/JE recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details including a photo to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.