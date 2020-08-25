CTET 2020-2021: Know here will Common Eligibility Test CET by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) replace CTET/ TET

CTET 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Non-Technical Group C & B Posts, Graduates and 12th & 10th Pass. With news going around of replacement of first level recruitment exams conducted by IBPS, RRB & SSC with the CET, candidates are in a dilemma whether CTET or TET exam will be replaced by NRA CET or CBSE will continue to conduct Central Teachers Eligibility Test. Here we have answered all your concerns regarding the CTET 2020-2021 exam below.

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be formed to conduct CET exam for recruitment in Public sector banks, Indian Railways and other Non-Technical Posts. The CET will cover the first stage of preliminary exams which were earlier conducted by IBPS, SSC and RRB. The CET will only be conducted for recruitment in Government jobs, not for eligibility exams such as CTET, STET and TET exams.

Let’s have a look in detail how CET will impact CTET exam:

Will NRA Common Eligibility Test (CET) replace CBSE CTET Exam?

No, the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will not conduct the CET exam for the CTET or TET exams. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will continue to conduct the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and the respective state education departments will carry out TET or STET exams, as being conducted till now.

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) will by only held for Group B & C Non-Technical Posts for:

- Graduates

- Higher Secondary (12th Pass)

- 10th Pass

Will NRA conduct CET for Teacher Recruitment carried out by NVS/KVS/Misc?

As per the detailed released so far about the NRA, the CET will only be held for first level exams that are conducted by IBPS, RRB and SSC. The PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher recruitment exams will be carried out by NVS/KVS/Misc agencies itself.

Has CBSE announced new CTET July Exam Date 2020?

No, CBSE has not yet announced CTET Exam Date for the July 2020 edition. It is highly expected that the new date will be announced after August 2020.

Is CTET December 2020 Notification released by CBSE?

No, CBSE has yet not released the CTET December 2020 Exam Notification amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.