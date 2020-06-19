CBSE updates CTET 2020 website @ctet.nic.in: Information Bulletin; 2018 & 2019 Previous Year Papers released

CTET: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in. The Information Bulletin of CTET July 2020 exam has been released again along with the CTET Previous Years Papers of December 2018, July 2019 and December 2019 examinations. The CTET Previous Years Question Papers have been released for the last 3 editions of the CTET exams and are available for Paper 1 & Paper 2 All Sets A/B/C/D and all languages Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Urdu and others. We have shared below the direct links on which candidates can download all the questions papers of all the papers and languages.

Earlier, the CTET July Information Bulletin 2020 was removed from the official website. It was expected that CBSE might release new schedule of the CTET July 2020 exam. However, there is no change in the exam schedule. The CTET 2020 exam will be held on 5th July as scheduled. CBSE will soon notify the candidates about the release of CTET Admit Card 2020. to clear your doubts about the CTET Admit Card release date or CTET Exam date, visit the link mentioned below:

CTET Previous Years Papers: All Sets & All Languages

Year CTET Previous Year Papers December 2018 Download Here July 2019 Download Here December 2019 Download Here

When will be CTET Admit Card 2020 released by CBSE?

The CBSE will now anytime release the CTET Admit Card of July 2020 exam @ctet.nic.in. Candidates should frequently visit the official website to get the latest updates about the release of admit card or hall ticket.

Change in Rules of CTET Exam Centres

As all are aware that the India is battling the deadly Coronavirus that is highly contagious. Considering the social distancing aspects and restrictions on movement of people, the CBSE might introduce new rules to be followed by candidates at the exam centres. These rules can be:

Wearing of face masks and hand gloves

Following social distancing norms

Reaching exam centres two hours before the exam for screening & medical check

Minimum number of candidates in a room

Proper gap between the sitting position of candidates