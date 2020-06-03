CTET 2020 Exam Date Update: Will CBSE Postpone CTET July Exam due to COVID-19?, Check Here

CTET 2020 Exam Date: The CTET exam is scheduled to be held on 5th July as per the CTET July Notification 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across India, there are very high chances that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might postpone the CTET July 2020 exam. As of now, CBSE has not released any official notice regarding the postponement of the CTET exam. With just one month left for the CTET exam, candidates must be waiting eagerly for the CTET Admit Card release date or for the CTET Exam postponed notice from the CBSE @ctet.nic.in. The CBSE is expected to announce the exam date update soon.

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus has led to the postponement of various exams in India including the KARTET 2020 exam by Karnataka board, CG TET 2020 exam by CG Vyapam, TNTET 2020 by TRB, UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam by Union Public Service Commission, SSC JE/CHSL by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), UGC NET by National Testing Agency (NTA) and several others. It is highly expected that the CBSE may also postpone the exam date of the CTET July 2020 exam, considering the safety of candidates.

Let's have a look at the chances of postponement of CTET exam below:

Will CTET exam be Postponed?: Know What are chances of CTET Exam Postponement by CBSE

As discussed above that CBSE might delay or defer the CTET 2020 exam this year. Have a look at the chances that might lead to the postponement of exam:

Coronavirus is highly contagious: The COVID-19 or Coronavirus is a highly contagious disease; it easily transmits and spreads through droplets of an infected person. In India, the number of Coronavirus cases is increasingly steadily day-by-day. There are over 2 lakh cases so far. Considering this, CBSE would not want to risk the health of candidates by inviting them to crowded exam centres. Either it will postponed the exam or it will allocate more number of exam centres to maintain social distancing.

Education Institutes still closed: The educational institutes such as schools, colleges, universities, coaching classes and others have been closed since the announcement of nationwide lockdown on 25th March. Though India is under Unlock 1 and various establishments have been opened up, the educational institutions are still under lockdown and are not open yet. In such situation, CBSE would not get enough exam centres to conduct the exam as major of the centres are schools.

No possibility of CTET exam Online: The CBSE conducts the CTET exam offline in pen and paper mode. Candidates need to go to the examination hall to appear for the exam. If the exam happens online, there are chances that CTET exam will not be postponed yet. However, developing an online exam platform for CTET in such a short notice would be little tricky.

What rules to be followed by Candidates appearing for CTET 2020 exam?

If the COVID-19 situation improves and CBSE conducts the CTET exam as on the scheduled date - 5 July 2020, then candidates will might be required to follow these rules:

Wear face mask all the time from entering the exam centre, giving the exam till exiting the centre

Practice social distancing norms

Go through proper screening before entering the centre

Minimum touch on premises of the centre

Registration on Aarogya Setu App

Note: This article is a feature story of Jagranjosh.com. The content has been prepared on the basis of current situation in the country. However, the final decision lies in the hands of CBSE. Candidates should frequently visit ctet.nic.in to get latest updates on CTET exam.