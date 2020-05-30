CTET 2020 Exam Updates: Know Eligibility Verification & Applicability; Check what to do after CTET

CTET 2020 Exam Update: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to conduct the CTET July 2020 (5 July) exam to enable candidates fetch the CTET Eligibility Certificate 2020. The CTET exam is conducted by the CBSE on the basis of guidelines issued by the NCTE. The CTET exam is like a screening test which is mandatory for candidates to qualify in order to apply for teacher recruitment in the schools affiliated under Central Government or States/UTs Governments. CBSE in its CTET Notification 2020 has notified the detailed process followed after the qualification of candidates in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who have applied for the CTET 2020 exam can check here the details of selection process and eligibility verification procedure followed by CBSE.

The CTET exam is held twice every year - once in July and once in December. Lakhs of candidates appear for the exam both the times to get eligibility. The exam is held in two shifts for CTET Paper 1 (Class 1 to 5 teacher) and CTET Paper 2 (Class 6 to 8 teacher). The exam tests candidates' knowledge of basic concepts of Maths, science, English & Hindi languages and pedagogical knowledge about child development. It is essential for candidates to gain minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam.

Let's now have a look at the important information about the CTET exam such as its applicability, post-qualification procedure and verification of eligibility:

CTET is not a Recruitment Drive

Just qualifying the CTET exam does not mean that a candidate has been selected for Recruitment as teacher. It is only one of the eligibility criteria which he or she needs to obtain for appointment as teacher.

Only the CTET-qualified candidates are awarded with the CTET Certificate which is necessary to be shown as the time of appointment.

CTET Applicability: Post-Qualification Selection Process

As per the CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws, teachers need to pass the CTET or TET exam to teach classes 1 to 8 in Schools affiliated to the CBSE. After passing the CTET or TET exam, candidates can apply for the recruitment in schools. Have a look at the types of schools wherein you can apply for teacher recruitment:

CTET-qualified candidates can apply for recruitment as Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 8) in: (i) Schools affiliated under the Central Government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and others. (ii) Schools under administrative control of Union Territories such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep. (iii) Private schools who consider and require the CTET qualification (iv) Schools owned by State Governments and local bodies: These schools will accept CTET qualified candidates only if they have not conducted their state TET exam. Note: State Government-schools need to consider only those candidates who have qualified state TET exam.

Verification of Candidates' Eligibility

While filling the CTET Application Form, candidates are required to fill their educational qualifications and age limit, the eligibility criteria for the exam. The candidates who fill the form are called to appear for the CTET exam through the release of Admit Card. The issue of CTET Admit Card and candidates' appearance in the exam does not mean that their eligibility has been verified. Candidates' eligibility is verified by the recruiting agency or school at the time of appointment.

Candidates need to prove their eligibility as mentioned in CTET Form at the time of appointment by showing proper documents in its support.

False or Wong Information on Eligibility

The furnishing of false, wrong or inappropriate information by a candidate will lead to:

Cancellation of CTET result Forfeiture of CTET certificate Prosecution in appropriate cases

Q1. In which schools can I apply for recruitment after CTET?

Answer: can apply in CBSE-affiliated schools, NVS, KVS, Army School, ERDO and others. You can also apply for recruitment in schools under states and UTs.

Q2. Can I get government job after qualifying CTET?

Answer: Yes, you can get job as a teacher in government schools such as KVS, NVS, ERDO, Army Teacher, and also in state government schools.

Q3. Is CTET compulsory for recruitment in private schools?

Answer: It is upon the administration of private schools to decided for the requirement of CTET. Many Private Schools have made CTET compulsory as a eligibility criteria.

Q4. Is CTET certificate valid for all States?

Answer: Yes, CTET certificate is valid for all states. However, States which conduct their own TET exam accept only state TET qualified candidates.

Q5. Is CTET compulsory for TGT/PGT?

Answer: Yes, CTET is compulsory for TGT and PGT teachers.