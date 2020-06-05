CTET 2020 Admit Card to release soon @ctet.nic.in: Check FAQs related to CTET Admit Card or Hall Ticket

CTET 2020 Admit Card Update: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Admit Card 2020 soon on the official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET Exam is scheduled to be held on 5 July 2020 and CBSE has notified any change in the exam date as of now. Taking this into account, it is expected that CBSE may release the CTET July Admit Card by second week of June 2020. Canddiates who have applied for the CTET July 2020 exam will need to appear for the CTET Exam. In order to appear for the exam, you need to carry the admit card. Once the admit card or hall ticket is released, candidates are given ample time to download it and take a print out. Check here frequently asked questions (FAQs) on CTET admit card release date & importance of CTET admit card below.

The Admit Card of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is released separately for each candidate. It contains important details such as exam time, schedule, venue of exam and all other details. The CTET exam is held in two shifts - Morning and Evening. The Morning shift is for CTET Paper 1 and the evening shift is for CTET Paper 2. The papers are held in different time slots as there are candidates who appear for both the papers.

Let's now have a look at the FAQs on importance of CTET Admit Card along with other details below:

Q1. When will CTET Admit Card 2020 (July) release?

Answer: The CBSE is expected to release the CTET Admit Card by the second or third week of June 2020, if exam is not postponed.

Q2. What details are mentioned in CTET Admit Card?

Answer: The CTET Admit Card contains - Candidates Name, Roll Number, Exam date, Exam time, Exam Centre & address, reporting time, candidate signature, Candidate photo, exam day instructions and others.

Q3. What to do if CTET Admit Card contains wrong details?

Answer: If CTET admit card contains wrong details or miss some important details, then contact CBSE or the National Testing Agency at:

E-mail ID: directorctet@gmail.com

Telephone: 011 – 22240112 & 011 – 22235774

Q4. How to download CTET Admit Card 2020?

Answer: Have a look at steps to download CTET Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link of admit card when released

Step 3: Enter CTET Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the Admit Card

Q5. What is the reporting time to reach Exam Centre with Admit Card?

Answer: Candidates need to report at the exam centre 90 minutes before the exam.

Q6. What to do in case I forget to carry CTET Admit Card to exam centre?

Answer: Do not worry, go to the nearest cyber cafe and download your admit card again and take a print out.

Q7. What all documents I need to carry to exam centre?

Answer: Candidates need to carry CTET Admit Card, Photo ID Proof and two passport size photographs to the exam centre.