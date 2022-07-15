CTET 2022 Notification Update: CBSE Important Notice Released @ctet.nic.in, Exam in December

CTET 2022 Notification: Candidates can read the latest information related to exam, notification and other here.

CTET 2022 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its website -/ctet.nic.in. As per the official notice, CTET Exam 2022 will be conducted in the month of December 2022. The exam will be held online mode. CTET 2022 Exact shall date will be notified later. The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages throughout the country.

What is CTET 2022 Application Form Date ?

The candidates will be required to apply online on the official website of CTET. CTET Online Application Date shall be notified in due course of time.

What is CTET 2022 Notification Date ?

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET's official website https://ctet.nic.in shortly and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the official website only and read the same carefully before applying.

What is CTET 2022 Application Fee ?

Category Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II General/OBC Rs. 1000/- Rs. 1200/- SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs. 500/- Rs. 600/-

What is CTET 2022 Eligibility?

There will be two exams - For Primary Class and For Upper Primary Class

Classes 1st to 5th

12th passed with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR

12th (or equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE Regulations, 2002 OR

12th with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR

12th with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education

For 6th to 8th Class

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE Regulations OR

12th with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

What is CTET Validity ?

CTET Certificate is now valid for lifetime.