CTET Exam Timing 2023: Paper 1, 2 Shift and Reporting Time

CTET Exam Timing: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam on August 20, 2023, in offline mode. The CTET Exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. Check here the CTET Exam 2023 shift timings, reporting time, and exam start time.

CTET Exam Timing 2023: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam 2023 will be conducted by CBSE on August 20, 2023, for which they will release the admit card on August 18, 2023. The admit card will contain the details of the exam city and exam timing, etc. This year CBSE decided to conduct the CTET exam in offline mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The candidates can check the CTET exam 2023 timings here.

CTET Exam Timings 2023

CTET 2023 will be held on August 20, 2023 in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. In CTET Exam there will be two papers- Paper I will be for a person who wants to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II will be for a person who is interested in teaching for classes 6 to 8. A person who wants to be a teacher for both levels will have to write both papers.

Paper Timing Paper I Reporting Time: 9 am

Exam Time: 9.30 am to 12 noon Paper II Reporting Time: 2 am

Exam Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm

CTET Exam 2023 : Overview

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the CTET exam every year to check the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 and provide eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format. This year CTET exam is scheduled for August 20, 2023. Here is an overview of the CTET Exam 2023.

CTET Exam 2023: Overview Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Recruitment Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Mode of Exam Offline No. of Papers in CTET Exam Paper-1: 150 marks (For Class 1 to 5)

Paper-2: 150 marks (For Class 6 to 8) Number of Questions 150 MCQs Negative Marking No Negative Marking Medium of Exam English and Hindi Official Website https://ctet.nic.in/

CTET Exam Day Guidelines

The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, required documents, prohibited items, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow

The candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof such as PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License, and Voter ID Card along with the admit card.

Electronic devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pager, health band, etc are prohibited at exam centers.

The candidates are allowed to carry transparent water bottles.

Do not carry wristwatch, camera, wallet, handbag, etc.

Any other item which could be used as unfair means is prohibited

Steps to Download CTET Admit Card 2023

As per the official notice, CBSE will release the CTET admit card on August 18, 2023. The offline exam will be conducted in two shifts. CBSE has already issued pre-admit cards of CTET which contain information about exam cities, details about exam centers will be informed through CTET admit cards only. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the CTET admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Admit card link and Login

Step 3: Download the Admit Card

Step 4: Print the Admit card.