CTET & TET to be extended to Class 12th Teachers; NCTE sets up Committee to frame Guidelines under NEP 2020

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has decided to extend the conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) & Central Teacher Eligibility test (CTET) to all the levels of School Education from Preparatory class to Class XII under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In this regard, the NCTE has constituted a Committee to develop the all-inclusive Guidelines and Test Structure or Components to extend the TET and CTET exams to Class 12th Teachers. The decision is aligned with the NEP 2020.

The Committee has been constituted under Task no. 145 mentioned in a letter of the Union Education Ministry dated October 23, 2020. The committee needs to analyse the data regarding conduct of TET/CTET by States/UTs & CBSE, implementation of TET guidelines issued by the NCTE, Candidates-wise & Question-wise data for psychometric analysis, and difficulties faced by the agencies and organisations in conducting the TET or CTET exam. After a thorough study, the Committee will be required to submit the recommendations and guidelines on or before March 31, 2021.

Know here the important details of the NCTE letter and the link from which you can download the letter in PDF file format:

Why NCTE extends TET & CTET to Class 12th?

In a letter addressed to the States & UTs that conduct the TET exam and to CBSE that conducts CTET exam, the NCTE has stated that the New National Education Policy 2020, NEP 2020 enacts various changes in the education sector of the country. The NEP 2020 aims to ensure that the students of all the classes are taught by teachers who are passionate, highly qualified, professionally trained and well-equipped with modern teaching standards. In order to align with the policy, the NCTE has decided to extend TET/CTET till Class 12th.

State/UTs & CBSE to provide Information & Statistics by 15th February

The States Governments, UTs and CBSE has been directed to furnish information and statistics regarding the TET & CTET exams by 15th February 2021 in a format provided below. The organisations need to submit the details through e-mail to - acad@ncte-india.org. Have a look at the format:

TET & CTET Exam Details

Presently, the CBSE conducts the CTET exam and respected States & UTs conduct the TET exam such as HTET, KTET, UPTET, MAHATET & others for Class I to Class VIII. The exams are conducted in two sessions for Paper I & Paper II. The Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become teacher for Class 1st to 5th and Paper 2 is for candidates who want to teach Class 6th to 8th.

The exam is held to enable candidates to gain eligibility for teacher recruitment in government-aided schools such as KVS, NVS, and others as well as in private schools.