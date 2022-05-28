CURAJ Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 60 Non Teaching Staff Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

CURAJ Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on curaj.ac.in for 60 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

CURAJ Recruitment 2022: Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Non-Teaching Staff. Interested candidates can apply for CURAJ Recruitment 2022 on or before 10 June 2022. However, the last date of application submission of a hard copy of the application is 17 June 2022 till 5 PM. A total of 60 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 17 June 2022

CURAJ Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Librarian - 1 Post

Deputy Librarian - 1 Post

Information Scientist - 1 Post

System Analyst - 1 Post

Private Secretary - 4 Posts

Nursing Officer - 1 Post

Senior Technical Assistant - 3 Posts

Assistant - 1 Post

Semi Professional Assistant - 1 Post

Technical Assistant - 4 Posts

Pharmacist - 1 Post

Statistical Assistant - 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant - 5 Posts

UDC - 1 Post

LDC - 9 Posts

Driver - 1 Post

Cook - 1 Post

MTS - 6 Posts

Kitchen Attendant - 2 Posts

Library Attendant - 3 Posts

Dresser - 1 Post

CURAJ Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Librarian - Master‘s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55%

marks or an equivalent.

Deputy Librarian - Master's Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science, with at least 55% marks.

Information Scientist - M.E./ M.Tech. (Computer Science/Information Technology or equivalent) OR First Class B.E./B.Tech. (Computer Science/Information Technology or equivalent) with three years of relevant

experience. OR First Class Master in Computer Applications (MCA) with three years of relevant experience.

or first Class M.Sc. (Computer Science/Information Science or equivalent) from a recognized University/

Institute with three years of relevant experience.

System Analyst - First class M.Tech./ M.E. (Computer Science/Information Technology) or equivalent

OR First class B.E./B. Tech. (Computer Science/Information Technology) or equivalent with two years of relevant

experience.

Private Secretary - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University/Institute.

Nursing Officer -Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University/Institute.

Senior Technical Assistant - B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/Institution. OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM).

Assistant - M.Tech./ M.E. in Instrumentation with at least 60% of marks from a recognized University/ Institute with

three (03) years’ experience of maintenance of scientific instruments;

Laboratory Assistant -Bachelor's degree in Science or other relevant field from a recognized University;

UDC - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute, with at least 50% marks or pass in

Master’s Degree.

LDC - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University/Institute with at least 50% marks or pass in Master's Degree.

Driver -Class 10th standard from a recognized School/Board; Possession of a valid driving commercial license for

L/M/H motor vehicles issued by the Competent Authority.

Cook - Class 10th Standard from a recognized School/Board.

MTS - Matriculation or equivalent pass OR ITI pass.

Kitchen Attendant - Class 10th Standard from a recognized School/Board. OR ITI Trade Certificate in the relevant field.

Library Attendant - 10+2 or its equivalent examination with Science subjects from a recognized Board.

Dresser - Matriculation or its equivalent examination from any recognized Board/ University.

CURAJ Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 17 June 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.