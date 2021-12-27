DCCB Admit Card 2021 Released: Exam on 8 Jan 2022

DCCB Admit Card 2021 for Staff Assistant / Clerks’ and Assistant Manager has been uploaded by DCCBs website of Kadapa, Anatapur,Kurnool, Nellore, Guntur, Kainada and Vizianagaram.

DCCB Admit Card 2021: The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd (DCCB) has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of ‘Staff Assistant / Clerks’ and Assistant Manager for various locations of Andhra Pradesh including Kadapa, Anatapur,Kurnool, Nellore, Guntur, Kainada and Vizianagaram. The exam is scheduled to be held o 08 January 2022. Candidates can download DCCB Bank Admit Card from respective official website.

DCCB Admit Card Link is available in this article. The candidates can also download DCC Bank Admit Card from the prescribed link:

DCCB Admit Card Download Link

DCCB Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will be 100 MCQs of 100 Marks. 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty for wrong answer.

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language 30 30 60 minutes Reasoning 35 35 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for interview round.

How to Download DCCB Admit Card 2021 ?