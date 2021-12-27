Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DCCB Admit Card 2021 Released: Exam on 8 Jan 2022

DCCB Admit Card 2021 for Staff Assistant / Clerks’  and Assistant Manager has been uploaded by DCCBs website of Kadapa, Anatapur,Kurnool, Nellore, Guntur, Kainada and Vizianagaram.

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 18:19 IST
DCCB Admit Card 2021
DCCB Admit Card 2021

DCCB Admit Card 2021: The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd (DCCB) has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of ‘Staff Assistant / Clerks’ and Assistant Manager for various locations of Andhra Pradesh including Kadapa, Anatapur,Kurnool, Nellore, Guntur, Kainada and Vizianagaram. The exam is scheduled to be held o 08 January 2022. Candidates can download DCCB Bank Admit Card from respective official website.

DCCB Admit Card Link is available in this article. The candidates can also download DCC Bank Admit Card from the prescribed link:

DCCB Admit Card Download Link

DCCB Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will be 100 MCQs of 100 Marks. 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty for wrong answer.

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time
English Language 30 30 60 minutes
Reasoning 35 35
Quantitative Aptitude  35 35

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for interview round.

How to Download DCCB Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of DCCB for the location you have applied.
  2. Click on the link ‘Call letter for recruitment of staff in DCCBs’
  3. Now click on the respective bank
  4. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to provide your Registration No / Roll No and Password
  5. Download DCCB Call Letter

