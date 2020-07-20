DCHS, AP Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 39 MNO/FN and DEO Posts, Check Details Here

DCHS, AP Recruitment 2020: District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS), Andhra Pradesh has invited for recruitment to the post of MNO/FN and DEO in various APVVP institutions in Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, Government of AP (APVVP). Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format on or before 25 July 2020.

Notification No. 86/E/2020

Important Dates:

Date of issuing of notification: 20 July 2020

Last Date of application submission: 25 July 2020

DCHS, AP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

MNO/FNO - 20 Posts

DEOs - 19 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MNO/FNO Posts

Educational Qualification:

MNO/FNO -10 th or equivalent.

or equivalent. DEOs - qualified in any degree from a recognized University along with Computer Certification and also knowledge in English and Telugu.

Age Limit - 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DCHS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the DCHS, Srikakulam on or before 25 July 2020.

