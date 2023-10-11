DDA ASO Answer Key 2023 Released: Submit Objection Upto 13 October at dda.gov.in

DDA ASO Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) i.e. dda.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam on 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October can check the direct Link to download ASO Answer Key, Objection Details, How to Download the Answer Key and Other Details.

DDA ASO Answer Key 2023: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has published the answer key of the online examination for the post of Assistant Section Office. The direct link to download the answer key is given in this article below.

DDA ASI Answer Key Download Link

DDA ASO Exam was held from 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam on the mentioned dates can use the answer key to calculate their estimated scores. They can also raise objections against any answer in the answer key within a specified period of time.

DDA ASO Answer Key and Objection Link Click Here

DDA ASO Answer Key Objection 2023

The candidates can raise the objection, against the answer key, if any. The objection link is available from 11 to 13 October 2023.

Steps to file an objection on DDA ASO Answer Key 2023

Visit the official website of Delhi Development Authority www.dda.gov.in. Click on "DDA Answer Key 25 for ASO Post-CBT Exam held on 26, 29, 06 and 08, 2023 October 2023" on the homepage and click on it. Then log in with your user ID and password to check your DDA ASO Response Sheet 2023. Cross-check the answers in the response sheet and raise objections if any. Pay the required fee per question. The fee is to be paid through online mode only. Submit objections on DDA Assistant Section Officer Answer Key 2023 before the last date.

dda.gov.in ASO Answer Key: Exam Highlights

Name of the Exam Body Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Posts Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Exam Name DDA Exam 2023 DDA ASO Exam Date 2023 25th, 26th, 29th September and 06th, 08th October 2023 DDA ASO Answer Key Date 2023 11th October 2023 Dates to Raise Objection 11th to 13th October 2023 Selection Process CBT Exam

Computer Proficiency Test

DEST Official Website www.dda.gov.in

How to download DDA ASO Answer Key 2023?

The DDA ASO Answer Key 2023 is available on the official website www.dda.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the DDA Answer Key 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website www.dda.gov.in of Delhi Development Authority.

Step 2: Click on the link of "Direct Recruitment 2023: Objection Management Link for the post of Assistant Section Officer (Post Code: 02) Computer Based Test (Stage-I) live from 11.10.2023 to 13.10.2023 [Notice dated 11.10.2023]".

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your login credentials, such as user ID and password, and enter the captcha code as shown in the box.

Step 4: Click on the "Login" button.

Step 5: DDA Answer Key 2023 will appear on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the DDA ASO answer key for future reference.

DDA ASO Marking Scheme

Candidates were given 100 MCQs of 200 marks. The questions were framed from General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and English Comprehension. The marksing scheme as follow: