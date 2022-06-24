DDA JE Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Process for 279 Vacancies

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for DDA Recruitment 2022 to fill up 279 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Junior Translator, Programmer, Assistant Director, and Planning Assistant.

DDA JE Selection Procedure 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 279 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Junior Translator (Official Language), Programmer, Assistant Director (Landscape), and Planning Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online for DDE Recruitment 2022 from 10th June 2022 to 10th July 2022. Candidates are required to ensure their eligibility for the post they apply. DDA JE Written Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 1st September to 30th September 2022.

In this article, we share the DDA JE Selection Procedure for the posts of Assistant Director (Landscape), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.), Programmer, Junior Translator (Official Language), and Planning Assistant.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates Opening date & time for online registration 11th June 2022 (10 am) Last date & time for online registration and fee payment 10th July 2022 (6 pm) Schedule of online examination 1st September 2022 to 30th September 2022 (Tentative)

DDA JE Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

S. No. Posts Group Total Vacancies 1 Assistant Director (Landscape) A 1 2 Junior Engineer (Civil) B 220 3 Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.) B 35 4 Programmer B 2 5 Junior Translator (Official Language) B 6 6 Planning Assistant B 15

DDA Recruitment Selection Procedure 2022

Post Selection Procedure Assistant Director (Landscape) 1. Single Stage online examination 2. Interview Junior Engineer (Civil) Single stage online examination Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Single stage online examination Programmer Single stage online examination Junior Translator (Official Language) Stage I: Online Exam Stage II: Conventional Type (pen & paper) Planning Assistant Single stage online examination

Weight of Marks

Process Weightage Computer-Based Examination 85 per cent Interview 15 per cent

Merit List

The merit list of all the successful candidates for respective posts shall be prepared separately on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in On-Line Computer Based Examination as well as in the interview, wherever prescribed taken together.

The minimum qualifying marks (Category-wise) will be as under:

UR SC ST OBC EWS 40 per cent 30 per cent 30 per cent 35 per cent 35 per cent

NOTE:

(i) For the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to at its discretion.

(ii) For the post of Junior Translator (Official Language) [Post Code - 05] : Stage II examination shall be evaluated in respect of only those candidates who attain the minimum qualifying standards in Stage I examination as may be fixed at the discretion of the Authority. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Stage I and Stage II taken together. However, in case two or more candidates acquire same merit position, then their date of birth shall be deciding factor to determine their merit, i.e. the elder candidate shall be placed higher in the merit-list.

Verification of Documents

Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called for verification of documents as well as of identity before issuing the offer/appointment letter, the date of which will be intimated separately.

It shall be mandatory for the candidates to appear for documents and identity verification. The candidates are advised to bring with them the following original documents along with one set of the self-attested copies of all the documents specified for the purpose of verification detailed below:

(i) System generated printout of application with candidate's scanned photograph and signature.

(ii) Fee payment challan in support of depositing the prescribed fee.

(iii) Certificate/ Marks-sheet of Secondary School Exam in which date of birth of the candidate is indicated.

(iv) Degrees & Certificates of all educational and professional/ higher qualification, along with marksheets of all years/ semesters.

(v) Experience certificate (wherever applicable).

(vi) Certificate of SC/ST /OBC /EWS, as the case may be, issued by the concerned Competent Authority, (if applicable). Certificates for SC/ST, OBC and EWS category should be as per specimen attached at Annexure 4, 5 & 6 respectively. Non-Creamy Layer OBC Certificate should not be more than one year-old.

(vii) Employment Certificate: if you are an existing employee of DDA or anywhere in service. Candidates already employed with Govt. Departments/PSU/Autonomous Bodies will have to produce ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ from the employer at the time of document verification, if offered appointment.

(viii)Disability Certificate (Showing the type & percentage of disability) issued by the concerned competent authority as per specimen attached. [Annexure 7, 8 & 9]

(ix) Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License etc.

(x) All other documents, as per details given in the notification and/or call letter.

(xi) In case a candidate does not appear before the interview board or for verification of documents /identity along with original documents, he/she shall not be eligible for appointment and his/her candidature shall be rejected forthwith. Neither any request for change in date of verification of identity/documents / interview shall be entertained nor second opportunity shall be provided for verification of identity/ documents/ interview in any case.

Selection Terms & Conditions

i) The selected candidate shall be asked to furnish a Surety Bond of ₹2,00,000/- (Rupees two lakhs only). If he/she leaves the services of the Authority before completion of three-year service (Probation of two years + one-year regular service thereafter), the surety furnished by the candidates shall be forfeited.

ii) All the terms & conditions prescribed for appointment as a Probationer Trainee shall also be applicable.

Period of Probation

During the probation period of two years, the selected candidates will be given in house training regarding departmental procedures etc. Probation of the candidate will be confirmed after completing/passing the departmental examination, if any, prescribed by DDA.

DDA JE Recruitment Application Form 2022