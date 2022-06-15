DDA JE Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Age, Qualifications, How to Apply for 279 Vacancies

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for DDA Recruitment 2022 to fill up 279 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Junior Translator, Programmer, Assistant Director, and Planning Assistant.

DDA JE Eligibility Criteria 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 279 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Junior Translator (Official Language), Programmer, Assistant Director (Landscape), and Planning Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online for DDE Recruitment 2022 from 10th June 2022 to 10th July 2022. Candidates are required to ensure their eligibility for the post they apply.

In this article, we share the DDA JE Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Upper Age Relaxation, Education Qualifications, and How to Apply for 279 Vacancies.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates Opening date & time for online registration 11th June 2022 (10 am) Last date & time for online registration and fee payment 10th July 2022 (6 pm) Schedule of online examination 1st September 2022 to 30th September 2022 (Tentative)

DDA JE Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

S. No. Posts Group Total Vacancies 1 Assistant Director (Landscape) A 1 2 Junior Engineer (Civil) B 220 3 Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.) B 35 4 Programmer B 2 5 Junior Translator (Official Language) B 6 6 Planning Assistant B 15

DDA JE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualifications

Nationality

A candidate must be either:

(a) A citizen of India, or

(b) A subject of Nepal, or

(c) A subject of Bhutan, or

(d) A Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination/tests etc. but the offer of appointment will be given only after submission of the necessary eligibility certificate issued to him/her by the Government of India in DDA office.

Age Limit

Candidate must have attained the age of majority on the last date of submission of application.

S. No. Posts Age Limit 1 Assistant Director (Landscape) Upto 35 years (Relaxable upto 40 years in case of SC/ST) 2 Junior Engineer (Civil) Between 18 to 27 years 3 Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.) Between 18 to 27 years 4 Programmer Not exceeding 30 years 5 Junior Translator (Official Language) Not exceeding 30 years 6 Planning Assistant Not exceeding 30 years

NOTE: For Posts (2 & 3) above, the age criteria is relaxable for Government servants and Delhi Development Authority upto the age of forty years in the case of general candidates and upto forty-five years in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time).

Upper Age Relaxation

Posts Age Limit Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 years Other Backward Class 3 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) 10 years SC/ST Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) 15 years OBC Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) 13 years Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc. Upto 5 Years for Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ posts (which are in the same line or allied cadres and where a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of post) Upto 40 years of age (45 years for SC/ST, 43 years for OBC) for Group ‘C’ post (For Group “A & B” Posts) Ex-Servicemen Up to a maximum of 5 years in the case of Ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers & ECOs/ SSCOs who have rendered at least 05 years of service and have been released: (i) On completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account or misconduct or inefficiency; or (ii) On account of physical disability attributable to Military service; or (iii) On invalidment (For Group “C” & “D” posts) Ex Servicemen (UR/GEN) 3 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married (for Group ‘C’ Posts) Upto the age of 35 years (upto 40 years for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

Educational Qualifications

S. No. Posts Educational Qualification 1 Assistant Director (Landscape) Essential 1. Post-Graduation Diploma in Land Scape Architecture. 2. Degree in Architecture from recognized University/ Institution or equivalent OR Bachelor’s Degree in Botany OR Agriculture or Horticulture from a recognized University/ Institution. 3. At least one-year experience in Landscape Planning in responsible capacity. 2 Junior Engineer (Civil) *Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent. 3 Junior Engineer (Elect. / Mech.) *Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent. 4 Programmer 1. Engineering Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Electronics from a recognized university or Engineering College/ institute OR Master Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application from a recognized University, Engineering College/Institute OR Should have passed ‘B’ Level examination from the Deptt. of Electronics Accreditations of Computer Course (DOEACC). 2. One year experience in Software Development, RDBMS and Data Processing. 5 Junior Translator (Official Language) 1. Master’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree Level; OR Master’s Degree from recognized University or equivalent in English with Hindi as a subject at the Degree Level; AND 2. Recognized Diploma/Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central/State Government offices / Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous bodies. 6 Planning Assistant Bachelor Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized University /Institute or equivalent

NOTE: *For the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) [Post Code -2] & Junior Engineer (Elect./ Mech.) [Post Code – 03]: Only those candidates who are in possession of the Diploma in Civil Engineering / Diploma in Elect./ Mech. Engineering or equivalent qualification are eligible to apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) or Junior Engineer (Elect./ Mech.). The candidates who are in possession of Degree in Civil Engineering or Degree in Elect./ Mech. Engineering cannot apply for the post since, the same has not been considered as equivalent qualification to Diploma. However, if a candidate has first obtained diploma in the respective trade and subsequently obtained the Degree in the respective trade are eligible to apply on the basis of Diploma qualification.

DDA JE Recruitment 2022 Application Process

Check here step-by-step application process of DDA Recruitment 2022. Candidates need to:

(i) Scan their Photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm) and Signature (with black ink only). Please ensure that the size of the scanned image is not more than above specifications. If the size of the file is more, then adjust the settings of the scanner such as the DPI resolution, no. of colours etc., during the process of scanning. Signature in CAPITAL LETTERS will NOT be accepted.

(ii) Candidates can apply online only through the ‘DDA Recruitment 2022 Apply Online’ link provided below or visit the official website of DDA. No other mode of applications will be accepted. To apply online through the website, go to Jobs -> Select Job Category -> Direct Recruitment 2022. Candidates will get the instructions page and they will have to accept the terms & conditions by clicking 'I Agree' Checkbox given below and pressing the 'Start' button. Applicant needs to sign up first with their valid E-mail ID and Mobile No. with them while signing up. The One-time Password and login details will be sent at the E-mail ID & Mobile No. provided.

(iii) Candidate should now login and the candidates should now fill up all the desired information in the online form about himself / herself correctly and upload his/her photograph & signatures. Click on the “Pre-view” tab and check whether the particulars filled correct in all respects. In case of any error, the same can be edited before finally clicking Click on "Submit" tab. However, Candidates are not allowed to change the Email–ID, Mobile Number, Candidate Name and Post.

(iv) After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take print out of the finally submitted online application and retain the same with them.

(v) After successful submission of application form, the candidate will be re-directed automatically to SBI MOPS gateway to make the online payment of application fees. Select disclaimer checkbox and proceed. On next screen select category ‘DDA APPLICATION FEES 2022’ and the following Data will appear automatically from database: Application Sequence Number, Name of applicant, Post Applied, Category, and Exam Fees. Verify the details and click on 'Confirm'. Next, you will be taken to payment gateway.

Application Fee a) Application Fee will be Rs.1000/- for all categories of posts. Transaction charges of the bank, taxes, as applicable shall be borne by the candidate. b) Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee. c) Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their reemployment are NOT eligible for fee concession. No fee exemption is, however, available to OBC/EWS candidates and they are required to pay the prescribed fee in full. d) Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination/selection.

(vi) Candidates can pay the fee of ₹1000/- (Rupees one thousand only) through any of the following modes:

Internet Banking of SBI & its Associate Banks. Debit card powered by RuPay/ VISA/ Master debit card etc. Unified Payment Interface (UPI) (BHIM UPI); and Unified Payments Interface Quick Response Code (UPI QR Code) (BHIM UPI QR Code) Fees paid by modes other than through Online mode will not be accepted and the applications of such candidates will be rejected, and the payment made shall stand forfeited.

Last Date for Receipt of Application(s): The candidates are required to fill the application(s) online by logging into link provided on DDA’s website and completed application(s) in all respect can be submitted up to 10th July 2022 (06:00 PM) after which the link will be deactivated. Any application received after closure of the link or received through any other mode of communication shall not be considered under any circumstances.

The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Application Status Certificate TWO weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Application Status Certificate/ e-Admit Card will be made available on the DDA’s website {https://www.dda.gov.in} for downloading by the candidate(s). The e-Admit Card will be issued 3 days before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates are required to keep active their Email-ID and Mobile Number registered in online application form. The candidate(s) will be informed for downloading e-Application Status Certificate/ e-Admit Card on their registered mobile number/email ID given at the time of submission of online application. No e-Application Status Certificate/e-Admit Card shall be sent by post.

