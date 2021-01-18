DDA JSA Revised Result 2021 OUT @dda.org.in, Document Verification Date to be announced soon, Check Details Here

DDA JSA Revised Result 2021: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the revised result of Jr. Secretariat Assistant on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the DDA JSA Exam 2021 against advertisement number 01/2020 can download the result through the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.org.in.

DDA JSA 2021 Exam was held on 8 November to 10 November 2020 and Computer Proficiency Test and Typing Test on 21 December 2020. The list of provisionally shortlisted candidates was uploaded on the DDA’s website www.dda.org.in on 8 January 2021. The typing test was conducted and evaluated on a computer through an outsourced agency.

Accordingly, a revised list of the provisionally shortlisted candidates for document verification has been prepared and have been uploaded on DDA’s website for information of the candidates. The provisional list already uploaded on 08 January 2021 stands cancelled.

The candidates who have already appeared for document verification on 15 January 2021 need not come for document verification once again. They will be informed about the date of joining soon if they are placed in the provisional select list. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can check DDA JSA 2021 Revised Result by clicking on the below link of result.

Download DDA JSA 2021 Revised Result PDF

According to the notice, candidates who typed more than 1750 keystrokes in ten minutes as per the criteria mentioned in the recruitment notification they have not been declared qualified for document verification.

The revised list of the candidates has been uploaded at the dda website. Candidates can directly download DDA JSA 2021 Result by clicking on the above link. This drive was done to recruit around 629 vacancies of Deputy Director, Asst Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO, Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer, Patwari, Secretariat Asst & Mali.