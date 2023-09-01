DDA Patwari Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Download Link to Response Sheet, Raise Objections

DDA Patwari 2023 Answer Key has released by the Delhi Development Authority on 01 September 2023. Candidates can check the direct download link, objections date and other details.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant and Assistant Accounts Officer on 01 September 2023. The exam was conducted on 19, 20, 26, 27 and 28 August 2023. Candidates who participated in the exam can download the answer key by login into the official website.

DDA Patwari Answer Key 2023

We have provided the login link for the candidates. The candidates can login into the provided link and check the answers to the questions asked in the exam

DDA Link for Patwari Answer Key Click Here

How to Raise Objection?

The candidates will be invited to submit their objections on the official website. The date to submit the online representation will be notified in due course of time. The candidates can click on the link given above to download the answer key.

How to Download DDA 2023 Answer Key ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the DDA

Step 2: Click on the answer key available against 'Direct Recruitment 2023: Objection Management Link for computer based test held on 19.08.2023, 20.08.2023, 26.08.2023, 27.08.2023 & 28.08.2023 for multiple posts.'

Step 3: Login to the official website using your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Take the print out of the admit card

The result will be prepared after examining all the objections. DDA is in the process of conducting the online exam for Assistant Section Officer on 25, 26, 29 September and and 08 October 2023