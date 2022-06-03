DDA Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon for 239 JE and Other Posts, Details Here

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) s soon expected to release the notification for Assistant Director (Landscape)Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B, Programmer, Junior Translator (Official Language) B and Planning Assistant on dda.gov.in.

DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director (Landscape)Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B, Programmer, Junior Translator (Official Language) B and Planning Assistant on its website i.e. dda.gov.in. As per the reports, the online will start on 11 June 2022 on DDA's official website. Candidates who possess the required qualifications will be required to apply before 10 July 2022.

DDA shall also conduct online exams for the applicants. The DDA Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 01 to 30 September 2022. The candidates are advised to wait for the detailed notification for all the information regarding DDA JE Recruitment 2022.

DDA Tentative Events Schedule

Starting Date of DDA Online Application - 11 June 2022

Last Date of DDA Online Application - 10 July 2022

DDA Online Exam Date -01 September to 30 September 2022

DDS Recruitment 2022 Tentative Vacancy Details

Post Code Name of the post Group Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Total vacancies 01 Assistant Director (Landscape) A Level 10 01 02 Junior Engineer (Civil) B Level 6 220 03 Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B Level 6 35 04 Programmer B Level 6 02 05 Junior Translator (Official Language) B Level 6 06 06 Planning Assistant B Level 7 15 Total 279

DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

JE - Diploma in relevant field

The candidates can check the eligibility conditions, once the notification is released.

How to Apply for DDA Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online on the website of Delhi Development Authority i.e. www.dda.gov.in w.e.f 11 June 2022 (10:00 AM) on the link “Jobs -» Direct Recruitment 2022” .