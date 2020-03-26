DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Result 2020 for 5393 Posts Out @dee.assam.gov.in: Download DEE Assam Teacher Provisional Selection List Here

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Result 2020: Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has released the result for the post of Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary School) . DEE has prepared the provisional lists containing the details of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can check download DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Provisional List from DEE official website dee.assam.gov.in.

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Result PDFs are also given below for Darran, Dhemaji, Karimganj, Nalbari and Sivasagar Locations. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates for DEE Assistant Teacher Lower Primary Posts through the link.

As per the official notice released by DEE “Any grievances in respect of the Provisional Select List of Recruitment of Regular Teachers of LPS of Darrang, Dhemaji, Karimganj, Nalbari and Sivasagar under the DEE, Assam will be accepted through the E-mail: grievancedee@gmail.com only upto the Midnight of 26th March, 2020. The Original Documents of the Withheld Candidates will be re-verified. The Date, Time and Venue will be published in due course.”

Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary School) in the month of March 2018. A total of 5393 vacancies were notified. Then, again in the month of January 2020, DEE has re-opened the application link for the post. DEE Primary Assistant Teacher application link was active from 27 January 2020 to 11 January 2020.

DEE had conducted the Assistant Teacher Document Verification from 01 March to 08 March 2020 at various districts for the candidates who had successfully applied for the regular vacant post of Teachers in LP/UP.

