Deen Dayal Upadhyay DDU Hospital Recruitment 2020: Interview for Sr Resident Posts

Deen Dayal Upadhyay DDU Hospital Recruitment 2020: The Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital will hold a Walk-In-Interview for filling up of vacant posts of Senior Residents. Eligible candidates can appear for interview on 30 April 2020.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU Hospital) Important Date:

Walk-in-interview Date:30 April 2020

Time - 09: 30 AM

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU Hospital) Senior Resident Vacancy Details

Sr Resident - 6 Posts

Department of Pediatrics: 05 Posts

Department of Casualty: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU Hospital) Senior Resident Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Department of Pediatrics: Post Graduate Degree (MD/DNB/DIPLOMA equivalent) in Pediatrics. In Case of non availability of MD/DNB/Diploma person, then persons who have 03 years post MBBS Experience with at least 02 years in Pediatrics department will be considered for the post and will be appointed on Adhoc basis for 89 days..

Department of Casualty: PG Degree (MD/DNB/DIPLOMA) in Emergency Medicine /Orthopedics /Surgery/Medicine/DNB in Family Medicine. In Case of non availability of MD/DNB/DIPLOMA Candidate, then Candidates who have 3 years post MBBS Experience with at least 2 years in Emergency Medicine/Casualty/General Medicine/Surgery/orthopedics department will be considered for the post and will be appointed on Adhoc basis for 89 days.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU Hospital) Jobs 2020

Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on 30 April 2020 at 09:30 AM.