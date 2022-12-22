Delhi High Court Interview Admit Card 2022 Out for Judicial Services at delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Download Link

High Court of Delhi has released the interview Admit Card for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination on its official website- highcourtdelhi.nic.in. Check download link.

Delhi High Court Judicial Services Admit Card 2022 Download: High Court of Delhi (Delhi High Court) has released the interview Admit Card for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022 on its official website. Delhi High Court is set to conduct the viva voce for the Judicial Services Posts from 09 January 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified in the Judicial Services mains exam can download their admit cards through the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e. highcourtdelhi.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the Delhi High Court Judicial Services Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Delhi High Court Judicial Services Admit Card 2022





Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Online Application No./Date of Birth/Email-ID to the link given on the official website.

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022: Details

Delhi High Court had conducted the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written)-2022 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022. A total of 301 candidates are qualified in the mains exam and are able to appear in the interview round, as per the selection process for the same.

Candidates shortlisted in the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written)-2022 can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How to Download Delhi High Court Judicial Services Admit Card 2022