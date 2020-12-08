Delhi High Court Mains Exam 2020 for Higher Judicial Service Postponed @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Latest Update

Delhi High Court Mains Exam 2020 Postponed: Delhi High Court has postponed the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Exam schedule on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the HJS Mains exam can check the exam postponement notice from the official website of Delhi HC - delhihighcourt.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains

Examination (Written)-2019 has been postponed due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Notification further says," It is hereby informed that the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written)-2019 scheduled to be held on 12.12.2020 and 13.12.2020 has been postponed in view of the ongoing farmers’ protest resulting in blockage of movement across the borders of Delhi. Fresh dates of the examination would be notified shortly."

All such candidates who have qualified for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Exam can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Delhi High Court Mains Exam 2020 for Higher Judicial Service Postponement Notice





How to Download: Delhi High Court Mains Exam 2020 for Higher Judicial Service Postponement Notice

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Go to the Job Title Section available on the home page.

You will have to click the link "NOTICE FOR POSTPONEMENT OF DELHI HIGHER JUDICIAL SERVICE MAINS EXAMINATION (WRITTEN) - 2019" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the short notification.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that the Delhi High Court had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Judicial Service under Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service Exam 2019.