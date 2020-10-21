Delhi High Court Revised Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Delhi Judicial Service @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Releasing Date

Delhi High Court Revised Interview Schedule 2020: Delhi High Court has released the Revised Interview Schedule for the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Delhi Judicial Service can check the Revised Interview Schedule available on the official website of Delhi High Court-delhihighcourt.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Delhi High Court, the revised Interview Schedule for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination - 2019 has been uploaded on its official website. Delhi High Court will conduct the Interview for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination from 01.12.2020 to 04.12.2020 and 07.12.2020 to 09.12.2020.

The notification further says," In continuation of this Court's notice dated 13.03.2020, it is hereby notified that the viva voce of 255 candidates for Delhi Judicial Service Examination - 2019 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from 23.03.2020 to 27.03.2020; and on 30.03.2020 & 31.03.2020, would now be conducted from 01.12.2020 to 04.12.2020; and 07.12.2020 to 09.12.2020 as per the schedule uploaded on website."

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination - 2019 should note that they can download their admit cards for viva voce from the website of this court from 20.11.2020 onwards from the official website.

Candidates who have to appear for the Interview round for the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019-20 can check the details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Delhi High Court Revised Interview Schedule 2020 for Delhi Judicial Service Exam