Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) @delhihighcourt.nic.in; Download Link Here

Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022: Delhi High Court has released admit card for Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination on its official website @delhihighcourt.nic.in. And check how to download Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022 step, link and exam detail below here.

Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022: Delhi Judicial Service or Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded by Delhi High Court (DHC) on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination can download Delhi Judicial Service Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website-delhihighcourt.nic.in.



All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination 2022 are able to appear in the exam.

In a bid to download the Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Online Application No/Date of Birth or Enter Email-ID on the link given on the home page.

You can download the Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the link given below.

How to Download Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of DHC--delhihighcourt.nic.in. Go to the ‘Public Notice’ and then ‘Job Opening’ on the home page. Click on the Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination - 2022 on the home page. Click on the link-https://applycareer.co.in/dhc/highcourt2022dhjse/DHC_DHJSE2022_AdmitMain.aspx Enter your application number and date of birth Download Delhi Judicial Service Exam Admit Card.

Alternatively you can download the Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Delhi HJSE Mains Admit Card 2022



