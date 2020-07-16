Delhi Police to recruit 5846 Vacancies for Constable Posts, Check Details Here

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Delhi Police is going to recruit 5846 Vacancies of constable in its departments as per media reports. However, there is no official confirmation on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for the latest updates. The recruitment body of Delhi Police may release the detailed notification PDF anytime on its website.

According to media updates, a total of 5846 vacancies will be recruited out of which 3433 vacancies are for Constable EXE - Male, 226 are for Constable EXE - Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 are for constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 are for Constable EXE Female.

Delhi Police will hire candidates through direct recruitment exam for the year 2020. For which, the online process will start soon on its website. i.e. delhipolice.gov.in. This will be a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th and 12th pass qualification from a recognized Board. Check all details here that the candidates will require to fill up the online application.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies - 5846 Posts

Constable EXE-Male - 3433 Posts

Constable EXE - Male Ex-Servicemen (others) - 226 Posts

Constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando - 243 Posts

Constable EXE Female - 1944 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Constable Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding the qualification of 10th and 12th from a recognized Board will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts. Candidates will be able to check a brief detail about the qualification after the release of detailed notification.

Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here - to be released

Online Application Link - to be released

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts once the online process started at dppolice.nic.in.