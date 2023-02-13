Delhi Police Recruitment 2023 Soon for 6000 Personnel, 3000 Women Would be Hire, Check Details

Upcoming Delhi Police Recruitment 2023: Delhi Police is likely to recruit a total of 6,000 personnel shortly. Out of these, half i.e. 3000 seats will be for women. Check details here.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2023: If you are government jobs aspirants and in search of Police jobs then you have good news. Yes, Delhi Police will be recruiting a total of 6,000 personnel shortly. Out of these, half i.e. 3000 seats will be for women. The Lt. Governor Shri V.K. Saxena has announced in this regards during the 18th Meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety in the capital.



According to the sources, the Lt. Governor Shri V.K. Saxena announced the recruiting of the 6,000 personnel in the Delhi Police during the 18th Meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety.



According to the sources, LG was informed by Delhi Police that nearly 6,000 police personnel including about 3,000 women were expected to be appointed soon. Certainly the move is expected to ensure a larger police presence in the Capital. The LG reiterated the need to increase the percentage of women police personnel in the force.

All the details about the recruitment of these posts including educational qualification, eligibility, selection process, age limit and others will be released shortly by Delhi Police,

Delhi Police Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Update Total Posts 6,000 Women 3000 Department Delhi Police Important Dates To Announce Shortly Notification PDF To Announce Shortly





All those candidates seeking jobs in Police/Paramilitary have a golden chance to grab this opportunity where they can apply for about 6000 vacancies under Delhi Police recruitment drive. Women preparing for the police department have the opportunity to apply for half of these vacancies and they can fulfill their dreams of police jobs.



It is expected Delhi Police will soon release the details of the recruitment process including educational qualification, eligibility, selection process, age limit and others. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi Police for the latest update in this regard.