Delhi University 2020 Admissions: How to Calculate Best of Four Marks

After the CBSE and other state education board 10+2 results have been announced, the search for seeking admission to the best colleges of DU has begun. Though it is one of the most daunting tasks that students seeking admission to UG courses have to go through, but the merit-based courses have mandated this as a necessary requirement for seeking admission. For admission in DU, Merit scored in class (10+2 exam) is a mandate and due to this DU has set a single parameter to standardize the Merit scored by students hailing from different states.

DU has rolled out the ‘best four rule’ for percentage calculation mechanism to simplify the admission process. In this article, let's find out what 'Best of Four Marks' means in the admission process and how to calculate it when you check the DU 2020 cut-off.

Concept of 'Best of Four Marks'

The University of Delhi considers the four subjects in which the students scored the best marks in his qualifying examination (10+2 examination). Aspirants need to keep the following points in mind when calculating the best of four marks. The four subjects the university considers when calculating the best four marks are:

1. One language subject, it can be core/elective/functional

2. One relevant subject

3. Subjects from List A which is given below:

Arabic Bengali Botany Chemistry Commerce# Computer Science Economics English French Geography Geology German Hindi History Home Science Italian Mathematics Music* Persian Philosophy Physical Education* Physics Political Science Psychology Punjabi Sanskrit Sociology Spanish Statistics Urdu Zoology Legal Studies

Best-of-four calculations for Arts courses

The three academic/elective subjects chosen by the candidate in DU Admissions must include the one in which admission is being required. If the candidate fails to do so, it will lead to a deduction of 2.5 percent imposed on the 'best four' percentage calculated. For example, BA (Honors) Political Science applicant should have Political Science as a subject in the qualifying examination; otherwise, it will reduce the chance of getting the course he or she is interested in.

Best-of-four calculations for Language Program

For admission to Honors in any language program in DU Admissions, the candidates will be given an advantage of 2 per cent in the 'best four', this will only be given to those who have studied that particular elective language in the qualifying examination.

Best-of-four calculations in cases where candidates having no language background

For cases in DU Admissions 2020 where an applicant has not studied a language in the qualifying examination and is looking for admission to Honors in that language (except English and Hindi) 5 per cent deduction will be imposed on 'best four'

Best-of-four calculations for BA program

For taking admission in BA (program) in DU Admissions, all five subjects will be considered while calculating the final percentage.

Deduction if candidates include Physical Education in best-of-four

If a candidate does not include subjects given in List A ( provided below) of DU Admissions 2019 in 'best four' then a candidate will have to face a deduction of 2.5 per cent for each subject. For example, if an applicant includes physical education in his/her 'best four' he/she will face a deduction.

Best-of-four calculations for BA Honors in Journalism and Mass Communication

For the students who want to apply for this course in DU Admissions, mass media studies is to be treated as the academic subject.

Best-of-four calculations for B.Sc. courses

Let us take for an example this case through which you can understand how to calculate 'Best Four':-

Examples

1. Let us assume that your score in different subjects as follows: -

Political – 94

English – 88

Business Studies – 92

Accounts – 90

Now, you need to add the total marks

94+88+92+90 = 364.

The percentage will be 364/4= 91%

Now, the effective percentage for B.A (Hons) English is 91%. B.Com (Hons) is 91% and B.A. (Hons) History is 91%. Deduct 2.5 from the percentage, and the final percentage will be 88.5%.

2. Let us assume that you are seeking admission to B.Com program. You have scored the following marks in different subjects: -

Economics – 94

English – 88

Business Studies – 92

Accounts – 90

Now, you need to add the total marks

94+88+92+90 = 364.

The percentage 364/4= 91%

The effective percentage for B.Com is 91%

For B.A. program 91% - 5% = 86%

The concept of 'Best of four' subjects in DU could serve as a boon in seeking admission to certain courses where high percentage in (10+2) is required. Even little increase in the percentage can help you get a seat in your dream college. Hopefully you will benefit from this mandate of DU, in which you can shun the subject that pulls down your overall percentage.

To stay updated with the latest DU 2020 cut-off information