Delhi University: Entrance Test based UG admission 2020

Delhi University (UG) Admissions for the academic year 2020-21 finally commenced on 20th June 2020. The University of Delhi has closed the registration process for DUET 2020. As per an update on the official website, the National Testing Agency, on behalf of the University of Delhi would be conducting entrance tests for selecting deserving candidates to certain undergraduate courses. There are overall 12 courses for which the entrance exam will be conducted. Out of the 12 course, for 9 courses, online entrance test will be conducted by the NTA. For other courses namely B.A. (Hons.) Music, and, B.Sc. (Physical Education, Health Education & Sports), aspirants need to appear for the practical test (trials).

The courses for which an aspirant needs to prepare for the entrance are as under:

1. B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics [BA(H) BE]

2. Bachelor of Management Studies [BMS]

3. Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) [BBA (FIA)]

4. B. Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) [BTech (IT&MI)]

5. B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences [BA(H)HSS]

6. Bachelor of Elementary Education [B.El.Ed]

7. Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports [BSc(PE,HE&S)]

8. B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication [BA(H) MMC]

9. Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism [FYIPJ]

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted the responsibility of conducting JAT (Joint Admission Test), i.e. the UG entrance test on behalf of DU for admissions to entrance based undergraduate courses.

In order to be eligible to appear for the entrance test, candidates need to fill the online forms released on the online portal of Delhi University (du.ac.in).

DU Entrance Exam Pattern 2020

The exam pattern for various UG courses will be mentioned as under:

Aspirants preparing for the courses offered by Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities such as:

B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics,

Bachelor of Management Studies, and,

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

Need to prepare for the entrance exam as per the test pattern mentioned below:

Mode of Exam: Online (computer-based)

Duration of the exam: 02 hours

Type of Questions: Objective (MCQs)

No. of Questions: 100

Sections covered in the online exam: The questions will be based on quantitative ability, reasoning and analytical ability, general English, and business and general awareness.

Marking Scheme: +4 for correct answer; -1 for incorrect option

