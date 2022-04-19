Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Kirori Mal College to hire 110 Vacancies of Assistant Professor, Apply Online @kmc.du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Kirori Mal College, Delhi University (DU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the academic pay level 10 of 7th CPC Matrix, in the college. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 6 May 2022 or 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 6 May 2022
Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Department
|Total vacancies
|Bengali
|2
|Botany
|7
|Chemistry
|14
|Commerce
|9
|Computer Science
|1
|Economics
|5
|English
|3
|Geography
|4
|Hindi
|7
|History
|4
|Mathematics
|11
|Philosophy
|1
|Physics
|17
|Political Science
|7
|Sanskrit
|4
|Statistics
|5
|Urdu
|2
|Zoology
|7
Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR. or Ph.D. degree from a recognized University.
Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Salary
Academic Pay Level 10th of 7th CPC Matrix
Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 6 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.
- SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants - No Fee