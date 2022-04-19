Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Kirori Mal College to hire 110 Vacancies of Assistant Professor, Apply Online @kmc.du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Kirori Mal College, Delhi University (DU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the academic pay level 10 of 7th CPC Matrix, in the college. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 6 May 2022 or 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 6 May 2022

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Department Total vacancies Bengali 2 Botany 7 Chemistry 14 Commerce 9 Computer Science 1 Economics 5 English 3 Geography 4 Hindi 7 History 4 Mathematics 11 Philosophy 1 Physics 17 Political Science 7 Sanskrit 4 Statistics 5 Urdu 2 Zoology 7

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR. or Ph.D. degree from a recognized University.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Salary

Academic Pay Level 10th of 7th CPC Matrix

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 6 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.