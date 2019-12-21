Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Recruitment 2019, 42 Vacancies for Law Officer Posts

Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Recruitment Notification 2020: Department of Home Affairs & Justice (Judicial-1 Branch) has invited applications for the recruitment of Law Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 06 January 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 06 January 2020
Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Vacancy Details
Law Officer – 42 Posts
- Additional Advocate General – 6 Posts
- Senior Deputy Advocate General – 11 Posts
- Deputy Advocate General – 7 Posts
- Assistant Advocate General – 18 Posts
Salary:
- Additional Advocate General – Rs. 15,00,000/-
- Senior Deputy Advocate General – Rs. 10,00,000/-
- Deputy Advocate General – Rs. 7,00,000/-
- Assistant Advocate General – Rs. 3,50,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Law Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- A citizen of India and registered with a Bar Council under the Advocates Act, 1961
- An advocate who has been practicing in any Court of Law within the jurisdiction of India
- Should have standing as a practising advocate for number of years mentioned against the respective category and should be income tax payee with minimum gross annual income from professional in the last three years as mentioned against each category
How to Apply for Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs & Justice (Judicial-1 Branch), 9 th Floor, Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, Chandigarh" latest by 06 January 2020.