Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Recruitment 2019, 42 Vacancies for Law Officer Posts

Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Recruitment Notification 2020: Department of Home Affairs & Justice (Judicial-1 Branch) has invited applications for the recruitment of Law Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 06 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 06 January 2020

Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Vacancy Details

Law Officer – 42 Posts

Additional Advocate General – 6 Posts

Senior Deputy Advocate General – 11 Posts

Deputy Advocate General – 7 Posts

Assistant Advocate General – 18 Posts

Salary:

Additional Advocate General – Rs. 15,00,000/-

Senior Deputy Advocate General – Rs. 10,00,000/-

Deputy Advocate General – Rs. 7,00,000/-

Assistant Advocate General – Rs. 3,50,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Law Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

A citizen of India and registered with a Bar Council under the Advocates Act, 1961

An advocate who has been practicing in any Court of Law within the jurisdiction of India

Should have standing as a practising advocate for number of years mentioned against the respective category and should be income tax payee with minimum gross annual income from professional in the last three years as mentioned against each category

How to Apply for Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs & Justice (Judicial-1 Branch), 9 th Floor, Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, Chandigarh" latest by 06 January 2020.

Dept of Home Affairs & Justice Punjab Notification