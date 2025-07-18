[Link Active] DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 OUT at dfccil.com, Direct Link to Check Response Sheet and Raise Objection Till July 22

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) released the DFCCIL answer key for the Tier 1 exam on the official website on July 18, 2025. The link to download the answer key and raise objections has been activated on 03.00 P.M. Candidates who have appeared for the DFCCIL exam 2025 held on July 10 and 11, 2025 now can download the answer key after using their login credentials. Candidates can raise their objections from July 18 to 22, 2025 through the official website.
The answer key is available on the official website.
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Highlights
Earlier Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other. Now the answer key have been released on the official website. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)
|Post Name
|MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other
|Advt. No.
|01/DR/2025
|Total Vacancies
|642
|Answer Key status
|Out
|Exam Date 2025
|July 10 and 11, 2025
|Last date to raise objection
|July 18, 2025
|Official Website
|https://dfccil.com
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Date
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the DFCCIL answer key for the Tier 1 exam for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and others on July 18, 2025. Along with the answer key, candidates who appeared in CBT (stage 1) can view their question papers, responses and “Objection Form” on the Application Portal. The Login link will be available between 18-07-2025 15 Hours 00 Minutes to 22-07-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes.
|Answer Key Release Date
|July 18, 2025
|Exam Date
|July 10 and 11, 2025
|Raise Objection commencing date
|July 18, 2025
|Last date to raise objection
|July 22, 2025
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Link
The DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 download link has been released on July 28 for the various Posts MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and others on the official website of DFCCIL. Candidates can download their DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 and DFCCIL Response Sheet 2025 by entering their login credentials at the link shared below-
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 In Hindi
|DFCCIL Answer Key Login
|Click Here
|
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: What Credentials Needed?
To raise your objections and downloading the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 with question papers, responses and “Objection Form” , you will have to use the credentails to the link given below-
|
Is the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Out?
Yes, link to download the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 has been activated, candidates can download the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 with question papers, responses and “Objection Form” on the official application portal. You will have to use your login credentials to the link to raise your objections, if any from July 18 to July 22, 2025.
|
Where to download DFCCIL Answer Key 2025, when released?
Once the link will be activated, candidates can download the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 with question papers, responses and “Objection Form” on the official application portal. You will have to use your login credentials to the link to raise your objections, if any from July 18 to July 22, 2025.
|
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: When will the link be activated?
The Login window to raise objections and download the answer key will be available only between 18-07-2025 15 Hours 00 Minutes to 22-07-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes. You can download your answer key and dfccil login window after using your login credentials.
Updated: 14.55 P.M., July 18, 2025
|
When the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Link Will be Activated?
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will be releasing the DFCCIL answer key download link for the Tier 1 exam on July 18, 2025 at 03.00 P.M. on its official website. Along with the answer key, candidates who appeared in CBT (stage 1) can view their question papers, responses and “Objection Form” on the Application Portal.
Updated: 14.50 P.M., July 18, 2025
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Raise Objection Fee
To raise the objections, if any, for the MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other posts, candidates will have to pay the prescribed fee as mentioned in the notification. The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs.100/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Raise Objection
Candidates can also raise an objection), if any from July 18 to 22, 2025 after using their login credentials. After the due date, no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained. You will have to pay the prescribed fee Rs.100/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be
made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.
Candidates should note that the decision of DFCCIL on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter.
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Overview
How to download DFCCIL Answer Key 2025?
To download DFCCIL Answer Key 2025, candidates need to enter their registration number/user ID and password. The steps to download the DFCCIL official answer key are given below.
- Step 1: Visit the official website https://dfccil.com/ DFCCIL.
- Step-2: Go to the Career Section
- Step 3: Click on read the notification- "Notice Regarding Objection Management for CBT-Against Advt. No. 01/DR/2025".
- Step-5 Click on "Answer Key Link"
- Step 6: Log in with your credentials i.e. user ID and password.
- Step-7 The official answer key of your online exam will appear on the screen with correct answers and your responses.
- Step-8 DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 and calculate your estimated marks.
