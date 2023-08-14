DGCA Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Flight Operation Inspector And Other Posts, Download PDF

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Directorate General of Civil Aviation Recruitment (DGCA) has released the notification for the 62 posts in DGCA on contract basis. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, and other important details for DGCA Recruitment 2023.

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has invited applications for the posts of Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), and Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) on contract basis. DGCA Recruitment 2023 released notification for 62 posts on the official website - www.dgca.gov.in.

As per the DGCA Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can apply online for the vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Overview

DGCA Recruitment 2023 is out for 62 vacancies for the post of Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector, Senior Flight Operations Inspector, Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), and Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) on contract basis. The DGCA Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Overview Recruitment Authority Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Posts Name Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) Total Vacancies 62 Type of Job Contract Basis Mode of Application After applying online, candidates need to send the hard copy of the Online Form to DGCA Application Start Date August 8, 2023 Last Date August 23, 2023 (Applying Online)

August 28, 2023 (Sending Hard Copy) Selection Process Documents Verification

Interview Official Website www.dgca.gov.in.

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of Recruitment of Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector, Senior Flight Operations Inspector, Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), and Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 62 vacancies announced under DGCA Recruitment Notification 2023. Download the official notification of DGCA Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

DGCA Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

DGCA Vacancies 2023

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for DGCA Recruitment 2023 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

Post Name Number of Vacancies Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) 05 Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) 09 Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) 36 Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) 12 Total 62

DGCA Eligibility Criteria 2023

The eligibility criteria for DGCA Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of DGCA Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria.

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification Passed 10+2 or higher qualification like Graduation or Post Graduation etc. with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University. Technical Requirements Post-wise Essential and Desirable are also given in the notification, Please check the official notification for the same Age Limit Upper age limit is 58 years as on the date of issue of the Vacancy Circular

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

DGCA Salary 2023

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for all four posts are given below for your reference.