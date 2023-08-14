DGCA Flight Operation Inspector Jobs 2023 Apply for 62 Vacancies

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Flight Operation Inspector And Other Posts, Download PDF

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Directorate General of Civil Aviation Recruitment (DGCA) has released the notification for the 62 posts in DGCA on contract basis. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, and other important details for DGCA Recruitment 2023.

DGCA Recruitment 2023
DGCA Recruitment 2023

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has invited applications for the posts of Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), and Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) on contract basis. DGCA Recruitment 2023 released notification for 62 posts on the official website - www.dgca.gov.in.

As per the DGCA Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can apply online for the vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Overview

DGCA Recruitment 2023 is out for 62 vacancies for the post of Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector, Senior Flight Operations Inspector, Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), and Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) on contract basis. The DGCA Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

Career Counseling

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Overview

Recruitment Authority

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Posts Name
  • Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)
  • Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)
  • Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)
  • Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter)

Total Vacancies

62

Type of Job

Contract Basis

Mode of Application

After applying online, candidates need to send the hard copy of the Online Form to DGCA

Application Start Date

August 8, 2023

Last Date
  • August 23, 2023 (Applying Online)
  • August 28, 2023 (Sending Hard Copy)

Selection Process
  • Documents Verification 
  • Interview

Official Website

www.dgca.gov.in.

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of Recruitment of Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector, Senior Flight Operations Inspector, Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane), and Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 62 vacancies announced under DGCA Recruitment Notification 2023. Download the official notification of DGCA Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

DGCA Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

DGCA Vacancies 2023

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for DGCA Recruitment 2023 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

05

Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

09

Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

36

Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter)

12

Total 

62

DGCA Eligibility Criteria 2023

The eligibility criteria for DGCA Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of DGCA Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria. 

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Passed 10+2 or higher qualification like Graduation or Post Graduation etc. with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University.

Technical Requirements

Post-wise Essential and Desirable are also given in the notification, Please check the official notification for the same

Age Limit

Upper age limit is 58 years as on the date of issue of the Vacancy Circular

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

DGCA Salary 2023

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for all four posts are given below for your reference.

DGCA Recruitment 2023: Salary Structure

Post Name

Salary Structure

Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

Rs 9,30,100

Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

Rs 7,46,000

Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)

Rs 5,02,800

Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter)

Rs 2,82,800

FAQ

How many posts have been announced in DGCA Recruitment 2023?

A total of 62 posts have been announced in DGCA Recruitment 2023 notification.

What will be the last date to apply for the DGCA Recruitment 2023?

The last date to apply online for DGCA Recruitment 2023 is August 23, 2023.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next