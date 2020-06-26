DGR Punjab Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 36 Manager, Engineer, Executive & Other Posts @dgrpg.punjab.gov.in

DGR Punjab Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Governance Reforms, Punjab has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Software Engineer, Manager Technical, Database Administrator (Election), Dot Net Developer, Technical Executive, Technical Office Executive, District eGovernance Coordinator, Programmer (Election) & Assistant District eGovernance Coordinator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on official website on or before 07 July 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of online application: 07 July 2020

DGR Punjab Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager - 02

Assistant General Manager- 02

Software Engineer - 01

Manager Technical - 02

Database Administrator (Election) - 01

Dot Net Developer - 02

Technical Executive - 02

Technical Office Executive - 03

District eGovernance Coordinator - 08

Programmer (Election) - 05

Assistant District eGovernance Coordinator - 08

DGR Punjab Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager - B.E./B.Tech and MBA/PGDBM/PGDM or Diploma in Management from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in each case and experience of eight (8) years in the field of Information & Communication Technology. OR Post-Graduation degree in Computer Science/Applications and MBA/PGDBM/PGDM or Diploma in Management from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in each case and experience of Ten years in the field of Information & Communication Technology

Assistant General Manager- B.E./B.Tech. in Information Technology (IT)/ Electronics and Communication (EC)/ Computer Science (CS) degree and MBA degree or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in each case and experience of six years in the field of Information & Communication Technology. OR Master’s degree in Computer Applications and MBA degree or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in each case and experience of eight years in the field of Information & Communication Technology

Software Engineer - B.E. in IT or Computer Science/ B.Tech. in IT or Computer Science/ M.Sc. in IT or Computer Science/ MCA from recognized university or institution with minimum 60% in aggregate in each case and minimum 5 years relevant experience

Manager Technical - B.E./B.Tech in Information Technology (IT)/ Electronics and Communication (EC)/ Computer Science (CS) degree and MBA degree or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in each case and minimum experience of two (2) years in the field of Information & Communication Technology OR Master degree in Computer Applications and MBA degree or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in each case and minimum experience of four years in the field of information & Communication Technology

Database Administrator (Election) - B.E/B.Tech/M.Tech(Computer Science/ IT / Electronics & Communications in Division OR M.Sc (Comp Sc.) in 1st Div. OR MCA in 1st Division OR B/C Level Course from DOEACC in 1st Division OR M.Sc (Phy/Maths/Statics) arid PGDCA in 1st Division, from recognized university or institution with minimum 60% in aggregate in each case. and Two years’ experience in Database handling in a reputed Company and Punjabi Language up to matric standard is essential

Dot Net Developer - B.E. in IT or Computer Science/ B.Tech in IT or Computer Science/ MSc. In IT or Computer Science/MCA from recognized university or institution with minimum 60% in aggregate and Minimum 4 years relevant experience

Technical Executive - MCA from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in each case and experience of two years in the field of information & Communication Technology.

Technical Office Executive - Minimum BE/ B. Tech. (Computer Science/ECE/IT) or MCA from a recognized institute/University with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA and experience of at least 3 years

DGR Punjab Age Limit:

37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to Apply for DGR Punjab Manager, Engineer, Executive & Other Posts



Interested candidates can apply for DGR Punjab Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 07 July 2020 by 5 PM.

Application Fee

The requisite fees of Rs. 500/- (Non-refundable) must be deposited through NEFT for each post applied in the YES BANK, SCO 538, Sector70, Mohali-160070, account of Punjab State e- Governance Society bearing Savings A/c no. 010994600000998 (IFSC code YESB0000109) and the UTR no. and a scanned copy of the receipt must be uploaded to the online portal http://dgrjobs.punjab.gov.in.

DGR Punjab Manager, Engineer, Executive & Other Posts Recruitment Notification PDF