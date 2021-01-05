DHS Assam Admit Card 2020-21 for Staff Nurse and Other Posts to be Out Today @dhs.assam.gov.in, Check Grade 3 Call Letter Updates Here

DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020-21: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam has will upload the admit card of common written exam for Grade 3 Technical Posts such as Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Blood Bank Technician, Laboratory Technician and Non-Technical Posts including Account Assistant cum Cashier, Accountant/Finance, Statistical Assistant on its website today i.e. 05 January 2021 (Tuesday). Candidates can download DHS Staff Nurse Admit Card and for other posts, once released from official website of DHS i.e. dhs.assam.gov.in.

The candidates can check venue, date and time of the written test on the admit card. The exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 10 January 2021 (Sunday).

Directorate of Health Services Exam and Notice was released on 04 January 2021. The notification reads, “This is for general information of all concerned that, the common written test for Grade - III Technical post of Pharmacist, Blood Bank Technician, Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse and Non-Technical post of Account Assistant cum Cashier, Accountant/Finance, Statistical Assistant, against the advertisement vide no. Janasanyog/D/3887/20 dated 6th September 2020 published in the daily newspaper ‘The Assam Tribune’ and No. HSE/Aptt.68/2019/5184 dated 5th Sept 2020 under the establishment of the Directorate of Health Services, Assam will be held on 10-01-2021. The Admit Card mentioning of venue, date and Time of the written test, can be downloaded from the official website of the Directorate of Helath Service, Assam (www.dhs.assam.gov.in) with effect from 05-01-2021 onwards.

DHS Assam Grade 3 Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in OMR Based Sheets. The total marks of the exam are 100 as follow:

Technical Posts: 75 marks for Technical Subject, 15 marks for English and 10 marks General Knowledge

Non-Technical Posts: 75 marks for English Subject and 25 marks for GK Subject

Candidates who would qualify in the written exam shall be called for Skill Test

A total of 498 vacancies are available for Staff Nurse, 55 for Pharmacist. 77 for Lab Technician and 11 Blood Bank Technician while 13 for Accountant/Finance, 6 for Statistical Assistant and 7 for Accounts Assistant cum Cashier.

DHS Assam Exam and Admit Card Notice Download