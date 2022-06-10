DHS Assam Admit Card 2022 Update: DME DHSFW Ayush Grade 4 Exam on 19 June

DHS Assam Admit Card 2022: The Grade 4 Exam is on 19 June. Candidates can check admit card updates on DHS Assam, DME Assam, DHSFW Assam and Ayush Assam.

DHS Assam Admit Card 2022: The Directorate of Health Science (DHS Assam), The Directorate of Medical Education Assam (DME Assam), The Directorate of Ayush Assam, and The Health & Family Welfare Directorate of Health Service [Family Welfare] are conducting the written exam for Grade 4 Posts on 19 June 2022 (Sunday). Candidates applying for Assam Grade 4 Recruitment and appearing in DHS Assam Grade 4 Exam are required to download DHS Assam Grade 4 Admit Card from the official websites i.e.n dhsfw.assam.gov.in, dme.assam.gov.in, ayush.assam.gov.in and dhs.assam.gov.in.

The candidates can check the DHS Assam Admit Card Updates on these websites.

Assam Government has published the notification for filling the vacancies for various Grade 4 Posts such as Animal Keeper, Aya, Attendants, Office Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Mali, Museum Keeper, Ward Boy, Ward Girl, Electrical Helper, Field Worker, Insect Collector, Lab Attendant, Lab Bearer, OT Attendant, OPD Attendant, Outdoor Attendant, Superior Field Worker, Watchman, Ayurvedic Grade 4, Carpenter Helper, Dhobi/Washerman/Woman, Electrical Jogali, Handyman, Helper, Hostel Servant, Library Attendant, Liftman, OPD Guide, OT Boy, Packer, Sainitary Warden, Technical Attendant, Workshop Workers, Handyman-cum-St. Bearer etc.

How to Download DHS Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2922 ?