DHS Assam Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 768 Staff Nurse and Lab Technician Posts @dhs.assam.gov.in

DHS Assam Recruitment 2020: Director of Health Services (DHS), Assam has published the recruitment notification for Grade 3 Posts including Staff Nurse and Laboratory Technician. A total of 768 vacancies are available in ICU Units in dfferent dedicated covid hospitals. Out of total, 640 vacancies are for Staff Nurse and remaining 128 for Laboratory Technician Posts.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DHS Paramedical Recruitment 2020 through online mode from 15 July 2020. DHS Assam Online Application Link will be available on DHS official website i.e. dhs.assam.gov.in till 25 July 2020

DHS Assam Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 July 2020

Last Date of Application - 25 July 2020

DHS Assam Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse (Critical Care) - 640 Posts

Lab Technician (ICU Technical) - 128 Posts

DHS Assam Salary:

Staff Nurse (Critical Care) - Rs.14000 - Rs.60.500 , GP: Rs.8700/-

Lab Technician (ICU Technical) - Rs.14000 - Rs.60500, GP: Rs.6200/-

Eligibility Criteria for DHS Assam Staff Nurse and Lab Technician Posts

Educational Qualification for Staff Nurse and Lab Technician Posts

Staff Nurse (Critical Care) - B.Sc (Nursing) degree from Govt. of Assam recognized institute and must be registered under Assam Nurses Midwives & Health Visitors Council.

Lab Technician (ICU Technical) - Laboratory Technician course from recognized institutions, viz GMCH, Guwahati, AMCH, Dibrugarh and SMCH, Silchar before introduction of 2 (two) years /Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician course from Govt recognized institutes shall be eligible to apply for the post of Laboratory Technician

Age Limit:

18 to 38 years as on 01.01.2020. (The upper age limit in relaxable for 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC, ST (P), ST (H) Candidates only).

Selection Process for Staff Nurse and Lab Technician Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of total marks obtained in the OMR written test and skill test taken together

How to Apply for DHS Assam Staff Nurse and Lab Technician Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested and eligible candidates can submit online Application Forms available at the official website of Directorate of Health Services, Assam (www.dhs.assam.gov.in from 15 July to 25 July 2020

Application Fee:

No Fee

DHS Assam Staff Nurse and Lab Technician Recruitment 2020 Notification