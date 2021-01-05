DHSFW Assam Admit Card 2021 for ANM, Lab Technician and Refrigerator Mechanic to Release Today @dhsfw.assam.gov.in, Details Here

DHSFW Assam Admit Card 2021: Directorate of Health Service (FW) (DHSFW), Assam will release the admit card of written test for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), Laboratory Technician, Refrigerator Mechanic today i.e. on 05 January 2021 on its official website - dhsfw.assam.gov.in.

DHSFW Exam for the aforsaid posts is scheduled to be held on 10 January 2021 (Sunday) in OMR Sheet. Candidates can check their venue, date and time on DHSFW Admit Card 2020, once released.

As per DHSFW Notice, “This is for general information that the OMR Based written test of Laboratory Technician, Refrigerator Mechanic and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) against the Advertisement No. HSFW/95/2017/1961, Dated 30-09-2020, under the establishment of Directorate of Health Service (FW) Assam will be held on 10-01-2021. The admit card with venue, date and time for OMR test can be download from the official website dhsfw.assam.gov.in from 05-01-2021 onwards”.

Download DHSFW Exam and Admit Card Notice PDF

DHSFW had invited applications for recruitment of Grade 3 (Technical and Non Technical) from 06 October 2020 to 21 October 2020. A total of 595 vacancies were notified out of which 545 are for ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives) Posts, 3 vacancies for Lab Technician Post and 1 vacancy for Refrigerator Mechanic Post.

Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 14,000 - Rs 60,500 with Grade Pay for Rs. 6200/- for the post of ANM and Lab Technician while for the post of Refrigerator Mechanic selected candidates will paid Rs. 14,000 - Rs 60,500 with Grade Pay for Rs. 7600/-.