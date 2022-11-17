Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 1350+ Vacancies, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NATS has released the notification for total 1356 Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website-portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Download PDF.

Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released the notification for total 1356 Diploma Apprentice posts under the Centralized Walk-in Interview for Diploma Holders at GPT, Kalamassery, Kerala. Candidates with specific eligibility can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 19 November 2022.



As per the details notice released, applying candidates should have certain educational qualification including Electrical &Electronics/Electrical Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering/Mining Engineering/Textile Technology/Commercial practice/Equivalent/Computer Hardware Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Instrumentation Technology/Computer Application & Business

Management/Automobile Engineering /Information Technology/Electronics & Communication Engg. (with interest to work on core subjects, thorough with fundamentals. They will be deployed in circuit,PCB design, board level servicing etc) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

According to short notice, there are total 1356 posts are available for Diploma Apprentice in various companies including Steel Industrial Kerala LTD,Thrissur, Kerala Paper Products LTD,Kottayam,Steel and Industrial Forging, Athani, Thrissur Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co. Ltd,Kundara, HMT Machine Tools LTD,Kalamassery, Electronics Technology

Park(Technopark),Thrivandrum and others. You can check the details notification for number of vacancies and other update including Monthly Stipend/No. of vacancies/Subject Field/Name of Organization and others.

Date of Walk-in-interview: - 19.11.2022, Saturday

Venue: Govt: Polytechnic College, HMT Junction, Kalamassery, Ernakulam

Candidates willing to apply for Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 can appear for walk-in-interview at the date/venue given on the notification. You can download the Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ List of Companies / Vacancies : : Centralized Walk-in Interview for Diploma Holders at GPT, Kalamassery, Kerala on 19th Nov 2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 and save the same for your future reference.

Click For Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF



