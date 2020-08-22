DLRL DRDO Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for JRF Posts

DLRL DRDO Recruitment 2020: DLRL (Defence Electronics Research Laboratory), a premier institute of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Selection will be made on the basis of Walk-in-interview to be held at DLRL. Eligible persons can apply for the posts within 21 days from the date of advertisement in employment newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of advertisement in employment newspaper (12 September 2020)

DRDO DLRL Vacancy Details

DRDO Junior Research Fellow (ECE): 7 Posts

DRDO Junior Research Fellow (ME): 3 Posts

JRF Salary:

Rs. 31,000

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO DLRL Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Job

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Degree in Professional Course (BE/B.Tech) in first division with National Eligibility Test (NET) or GATE

Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (ME/M.Tech) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level.

Age Limit:

28 years

How to Apply for DRDO DLRL Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible persons can send their application in the prescribed format to "The Director, Defense Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Ministry of Defence, DRDO Chandrayangutta Lines, Hyderabad- 500005, Telangana" within 21 days from the date of advertisement in employment newspaper (12 September 2020).