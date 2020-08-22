DLRL DRDO Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for JRF Posts

DLRL DRDO Recruitment 2020: DLRL (Defence Electronics Research Laboratory), a premier institute of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Selection will be made on the basis of Walk-in-interview to be held at DLRL. Eligible persons can apply for the posts within 21 days from the date of advertisement in employment newspaper.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of advertisement in employment newspaper (12 September 2020)
DRDO DLRL Vacancy Details
- DRDO Junior Research Fellow (ECE): 7 Posts
- DRDO Junior Research Fellow (ME): 3 Posts
JRF Salary:
Rs. 31,000
Eligibility Criteria for DRDO DLRL Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Job
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Degree in Professional Course (BE/B.Tech) in first division with National Eligibility Test (NET) or GATE
- Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (ME/M.Tech) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level.
Age Limit:
28 years
|
Official Notification Download Here
|
Official Website Link
Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store
How to Apply for DRDO DLRL Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible persons can send their application in the prescribed format to "The Director, Defense Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Ministry of Defence, DRDO Chandrayangutta Lines, Hyderabad- 500005, Telangana" within 21 days from the date of advertisement in employment newspaper (12 September 2020).